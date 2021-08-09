Team GB Boxing 21st century Olympic medallists - where are they now?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Tokyo Olympics was a record-breaking one for Great Britain's boxing team.

11 fighters from these shores travelled over to Japan with high hopes, and the squad certainly delivered.

Team GB ended the Games with six boxing medals in total - more than any other country - as they picked up two golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

This took the nation's medal count in boxing to 19 since the turn of the millennium. As Great Britain's current crop of boxers ponder whether to turn professional or remain in the amateur ranks, we take a look back at how the previous 13 medallists fared after their Olympic success...

1. Audley Harrison (Super-Heavyweight Gold Medal, Sydney 2000)

Harrison followed up winning the Commonwealth Games in 1998 by claiming Olympic Gold two years later in Sydney. Big things were expected of him when he made his professional debut in May 2001.

'A-Force' made a promising start, winning his opening 19 contests but he suffered a significant setback when he lost back-to-back fights against Danny Williams and Dominick Guinn.

Further defeats followed when he was beaten by Michael Sprott and Martin Rogan. However, Harrison avenged his loss to Sprott in 2010 to win the European heavyweight title, setting up a world title showdown with fellow countryman David Haye.

Unfortunately for Harrison, he failed to make the most of his opportunity as he was knocked out in the third round. He would never get close to another title shot, and he ended his career in 2013 with a record of 31 wins and seven defeats. He now resides in California, USA.

2. Amir Khan (Lightweight Silver Medal, Athens 2004)

Great Britain's hopes of a boxing medal rested solely on the shoulders of a 17-year-old in 2004. Was it too much to ask of the teenager, Amir Khan?

Absolutely not.

Khan stormed through the competition to the final before he was outpointed by Cuban great Mario Kindelan. He switched over to the paid ranks, and won the Commonwealth title in his 13th bout.

However, disaster struck in his 19th fight as he was knocked out in just 54 seconds by little-known Colombian brawler Breidis Prescott. This devastating defeat led to Khan changing trainers, as the youngster moved out to America to work under Freddie Roach.

The pair turned things around impressively, with Khan winning his first world title in just his third fight under Roach, and he added another world title belt to his collection in 2011 when he knocked out Zab Judah.

The Bolton-born boxer has always fought with his heart on his sleeve, though, and that has proved his undoing at times. Over the years he has been stopped by Danny Garcia, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford, leaving him with a record of 34-5. Whilst not officially retired, Khan has not boxed since July 2019.

3. Tony Jeffries (Light Heavyweight Bronze Medal, Beijing 2008)

Jeffries rose to prominence in 2008 when he won his opening two contests at the Beijing Olympics to guarantee himself an Olympic Medal. A semi-final defeat to Ireland's Kenneth Egan meant that he had to settle for bronze, and the following year he turned professional.

He won nine of his first 10 fights, with one draw but he struggled to build any momentum in his career as he battled with hand injuries. In 2012, he was forced to retire from the sport due to his hand problems, and he now owns and works at a boxing gym out in Los Angeles.

4. David Price (Super-Heavyweight Bronze Medal, Beijing 2008)

Standing at 6 foot 8, Price made the most of his physical advantages by landing a bronze medal back in 2008. He looked set for superstardom when he left the amateur code.

He started his career with a strong of eye-catching knockout wins as he picked up the British and Commonwealth titles along the way. Price was on the brink of a world title shot when he met American veteran Tony Thompson in February 2013.

The Liverpudlian was stunned in front of his home fans when Thompson stopped him in the second round, and Price was knocked out again in the rematch just five months later.

He has been unable to get back into the world title picture since then, and his last fight came in October 2019 when he was beaten by Dereck Chisora inside four rounds.

5. James DeGale (Middleweight Gold Medal, Beijing 2008)

Great Britain's only gold medal in boxing in 2008 came in the middleweight division thanks to James DeGale. Aged just 22, the Londoner displayed slick skills to win five consecutive bouts and put his name into the history books.

He wasted little time in moving over to the professional game, and by 2010 he was already British champion. In 2011, though, he suffered an agonising majority decision loss to bitter rival George Groves as he relinquished his belt.

Over the following years, DeGale built his way back up before his date with destiny arrived in 2015 when he boxed Andre Dirrell for the IBF super-middleweight championship. The Brit scored two early knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

He would go on to hold the title for two-and-a-half years prior to losing to an American fighter, Caleb Truax. DeGale regained the belt in the rematch but he ended his career in 2019 with a defeat to Chris Eubank Jr. He has been retired for the last two years.

6. Anthony Ogogo (Middleweight Bronze Medal, London 2012)

Boxing in front of a home crowd in 2012, Great Britain's boxers excelled in London.

Ogogo was in fine form, beating the world number one, Ukraine's Evhen Khytrov, on his way to a bronze medal. His professional career would be plagued by injuries, though.

He required surgery on an achilles tendon injury in 2014, ruling him out for a year, and things got even worse in 2016 when he suffered a serious eye injury during his fight with Craig Cunningham.

Ogogo lost the bout, and he has never been cleared to box again. He finished with a record of 11-1, and has since turned his hand to another combat sport, as he currently competes under the All Elite Wrestling banner.

7. Fred Evans (Lightweight Silver Medal, London 2012)

At the age of 21, Evans was Great Britain's youngest boxer at the 2012 Olympics but he didn't show it.

The classy operator boxed his way to a silver medal, and unlike some of his peers he decided to remain in the amateur ranks for a while after the Games.

When he did turn professional in 2015, he won his first five fights before he was beaten in his sixth contest. He has not boxed as a professional since.

8. Nicola Adams (Flyweight Gold Medal, London 2012 and Rio 2016)

You will notice that this list will have 12 fighters picking up the 13 medals that Great Britain won in boxing between 2000 and 2016. That is due to one boxer - Nicola Adams.

Adams shone in London, decisively outpointing China's Ren Cancan in the final. She even had time to throw in an 'Ali shuffle' for good measure.

Four years later, she was back to defend her crown. Once again, she delivered the goods to become a double Olympic gold medallist.

Adams would go on to win a professional world title in 2019 before announcing her retirement due to an eye injury.

9. Luke Campbell (Bantamweight Gold Medal, London 2012)

Campbell turned up in London having won a World Championships silver medal the previous year, and he went one better in his home country, beating Ireland's John Joe Nevin in the final.

He then switched over to the professional ranks and had no problem seeing off domestic rivals such as Tommy Coyle and Derry Mathews. However, a world title eluded him as he lost to Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko.

He hoped to get back into the world title mix when he took on Ryan Garcia at the start of the year, but despite scoring an early knockdown he was eventually stopped, and he has since announced his retirement from the sport.

10. Anthony Joshua (Super-heavyweight Gold Medal, London 2012)

Joshua capped off a stunning Olympics for Team GB when he won a gold medal on the final day of the Games in 2012.

He took his time before turning professional in late 2013. In just his 16th bout, he claimed his first world title, knocking out Charles Martin in two rounds. He unified the division in a thrilling contest against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 at Wembley Stadium, and then earned himself another belt when he outboxed Joseph Parker the following year.

A shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. threatened to derail his career in 2019 but he convincingly won the rematch to get things back on track.

He currently holds three of the four major belts, and is set to defend his titles against Oleksandr Usyk next month.

11. Joshua Buatsi (Light Heavyweight Bronze Medal, Rio 2016)

Buatsi started his Olympic run with a bang by ending his opening fight inside the distance. It was a sign of things to come as he went on to pick up a bronze medal.

His progress as a professional has stalled at times thanks to some injury setbacks, but he remains undefeated in his 14 bouts to date. Buatsi is slowly working his way into the world title picture, and he is set to take another step up in class this weekend when he faces dangerous puncher Ricards Bolotniks.

12. Joe Joyce (Super-Heavyweight Silver Medal, Rio 2016)

IIn Rio, Joyce continued Great Britain's excellent recent record in the super-heavyweight division by winning a silver medal.

This came just a month before his 31st birthday, so he has since had to make rapid progress as a professional. Joyce has worked his way up the ranks quickly, beating former world champion Bermane Stiverne in 2019, and he arguably picked up his most impressive win last November when he stopped the previously undefeated Daniel Dubois.

He is now on the brink of a world title shot after stopping Carlos Takam in July.

