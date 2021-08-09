Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He may be turning 73 next year, but Booker T is of the belief that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be wrestling again soon.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Ric Flair isn't the type of guy to want to manage another talent, with Booker thinking that Flair may be preparing for another wrestling run:

“My thing is this, and I’m going to let you take this into the break, Ric Flair is not the managerial type of guy. It’s just not his role. As well as, Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit and going into the office. That’s not Ric Flair. Ric Flair’s a party guy. That’s just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he’s all about having some fun. Now my thing is this, I talk to Ric Flair on a regular — usually on a regular occasion, I don’t know how often I’m going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, ‘Book, I’m never going to retire.’ He said, ‘If I could be in that ring right now, that’s where I’d be.’ So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run.”

Ric Flair may be 72 years old, but the multi-time World Champion has spoken in interviews over the last year about being cleared to take bumps, so an in-ring return isn't totally out of the question.

Ric Flair was released by WWE last week, which the company confirmed on Wednesday. Flair reportedly left WWE after voicing concerns over Charlotte Flair's booking, at least if reports are to be believed.

For more on what the future holds for Ric Flair over the coming weeks, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News