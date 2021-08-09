Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems like whatever WWE was forced to pay to bring John Cena back to TV last month was a risk worth taking, as ticket sales have generally risen dramatically since the former WWE Champion made his way back to the company.

Dave Meltzer notes that 63% of the tickets for the WWE live event in Estero, Florida on Saturday were sold after it was announced that John Cena would be on the show.

Meltzer also notes that ticket sales have increased from anywhere from 18 to 63% following the announcement of John Cena being at those respective shows.

The report goes on to state that shows in Louisville, Milwaukee and Detroit all have had ticket sales increase by upwards of 50% when it was confirmed that Cena would be showing up:

This is exactly what WWE would have been hoping for when they made the call to bring John Cena back, with it being clear that Cena's status as not only a top WWE star but also a Hollywood megastar helping ticket sales.

John Cena has been wrestling at many of these house shows too, often teaming with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to take on the trio of Roman Reigns and The Usos in six-man tag team action.

Later this month at SummerSlam in Las Vegas, John Cena and Roman Reigns will be going one-on-one for the Universal Champion in what will be, taking into consideration ticket sales, probably the biggest match WWE puts on this year.

