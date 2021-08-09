Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marouane Fellaini was not a popular man at Manchester United.

The Belgian gave his all in a red shirt but, unfortunately, he failed to win the hearts of United supporters.

He lasted five-and-a-half years at the club before departing for Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng in 2019.

Fellaini has enjoyed great success in China.

He won the Chinese FA Cup with his side last summer. He also scored a hat-trick of headers in just eight minutes for his side.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

He's enjoying even more success with his side in 2021.

Fellaini scored a brilliant header for Shandong on Sunday in their 3-1 victory over Gangzhou City, which you can watch below:

That extended their lead at the top of the table to three points.

It was also Fellaini's fifth goal in four games.

He is now the league's top goal scorer this campaign, having scored nine goals in just eight starts from midfield.

He really has made the Chinese Super League his playground.

A video, created on YouTube by WIK7, shows just how dominant Fellaini is in in the league.

Fellaini is managing to destroy the Chinese Super League despite turning 34 in just a few months' time.

Lionel Messi signs for PSG | The Football Terrace

Shandong are in pole position to win their first league title since 2010 and it's mostly down to the brilliance of Fellaini in midfield.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News