F1 2021 Update 1.07 Patch Notes: Release Date, PS5, PS4, Xbox and More

F1 2021 is set to release update 1.07 In the coming weeks and we have all of the information you need regarding the latest patch.

With the game having only been launched in July, Codemasters and EA have been busy refining the virtual racing series to ensure that it runs as smooth as possible on all platforms.

F1 2021 was made available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One with a variety of different game modes to appease both casual and experienced gamers.

Having received high appraisals from critics, this has not stopped the developers from fine-tuning F1 2021 to ensure that players are getting the best experience possible for their money.

So what can you expect from 1.07? Keep scrolling down as we tell you everything that you need to know regarding the upcoming update.

F1 2021 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

At this moment, the notes regarding 1.07 have yet to be unveiled by EA but we expect them to be announced in the coming weeks.

That being said, the developers tend not to give any notice about these and will publish more or less immediately following their publication.

But fear not! We will update this article as soon as more information regarding 1.07 becomes available in the coming weeks.

F1 2021 Update 1.07 Release Date

As mentioned above, no notice is given prior to when the updates are released, but EA takes community feedback seriously so we do not expect these patches to be small.

We will inform you as soon as 1.07 goes live on Sony and Microsoft servers.

