Lionel Messi has left Barcelona.

The Argentine said his farewells in a emotional press conference on Sunday evening.

He said, per the Sun: "I was convinced to stay here at Barcelona. This is my home, our home.

I’m really sad because I didn’t want to leave this club. I love Barcelona and I wanted to stay, my contract was ready. I did everything in my possibility to stay.”

Messi scored 672 times for Barcelona in his career. Remarkably, he scored against 81 separate teams.

But eight opponents he faced managed to keep him out. We've listed the teams he played against failed to score below, per Sport.

Al-Sadd SC - 1 game

Messi started as Barcelona played Al-Sadd in the 2011/12 FIFA Club World Cup.

Barca won 4-0 but, surprisingly, Messi did not get on the scoresheet despite playing 63 minutes.

Gramenet - 1 game

Barca were shocked by Gramenet in the Copa Del Rey in 2004.

To be fair to Messi, we can let him off for not scoring given he was just 17 years old at the time.

Real Murcia - 1 game

Messi featured for Barcelona against Murcia in a 5-3 win in 2008. He failed to score but he did get two assists, so not a bad day at the office.

Udinese - 1 game

The Argentine played in Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Udinese in 2005.

He was subbed off with 20 minutes remaining and did not play in the return leg.

Benfica - 2 games

Barcelona played Benfica twice in the 2012/13 Champions League group stages.

Messi failed to score in the first game.

He would have wanted to make amends in the second leg when he came on as a second half substitute, but was forced to be subbed off after sustaining a knee injury.

Xerez - 2 games

Xerez managed to prevent Messi not once, but twice.

They competed in La Liga in the 2009/10 campaign and, although they were relegated, they did at least manage to keep Messi out in both games against Barcelona.

Rubin Kazan - 4 games

It's very surprising that Messi failed to hit the back of the net in four games against the Russian club.

They aren't the only team to stop Messi in four games, though...

Inter Milan - 4 games

Four games against Inter. Zero goals.

Jose Mourinho's side kept Messi out three times in the 2009/10 season.

Messi had the chance to break his duck against the Italian side in 2019 but failed to hit the back of the net.

