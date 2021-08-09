Top 10 Most Bizarre Goals in Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League has produced some wonderful goals throughout the years. Think of strikes from the likes of Matt Le Tessier, Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry - memorable goals that will be talked about for decades to come.

But there have also been some bizarre goals in Premier League history, which will be talked about as much as the wonder strikes and team moves.

Here we take a look at the 10 most bizarre Premier League goals:

10. Michail Antonio for West Ham vs Southampton 2015

This was a very strange goal by Michail Antonio, which must have had the Southampton defence cursing their luck.

The attacker was brought down in the box by a Saints defender. As another player went in to clear the ball, he hit off the falling Antonio, and the ball looped over the goalkeeper's head into the back of the net.

A goal which Antonio probably knew very little about, but he still scored, even if it probably wasn't how he expected to find the back of the net.

9. Paul Robinson for Tottenham vs Watford 2007

A goal by a goalkeeper, this time showcasing the power of a goalie's kick. Paul Robinson's booming free-kick from inside his own-half was misjudged by his opposite number Ben Foster, who watched helplessly as the ball bounced over his head and into the back of the Watford net.

A goal not only bizarre for who scored it, but also for the mistake by Foster, who seemed taken by surprise by the power of Robinson's free-kick.

8. Alisson Becker for Liverpool vs West Brom 2021

People reading this list might be wondering 'why is a bullet header on the list, that's not bizarre?'. But it is when you consider who it was scored by and the circumstances of the goals.

In the last minute of injury time, with Liverpool needing a win to stay in control of their Champions League destiny, goalkeeper Alisson Becker popped up with a header from a corner that a striker would have been proud of.

The Reds ended up qualifying for the Champions League, and that goal had a lot to do with that, a truly remarkable Premier League moment.

7. Gareth Bale for Tottenham vs Liverpool 2012





Gareth Bale has had a very memorable career, taking Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and winning multiple Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. One less memorable moment was a bizarre own goal he scored whilst playing for Spurs against Liverpool.

To be fair, he can't really be blamed for the goal. A Steven Gerrard header was cleared off the line by Aaron Lennon but the ball hit Bale's head and rebounded into the net. A goal which Bale really didn't know anything about, but a moment he'd no doubt like to forget.

6. Jason Cundy for Tottenham vs Ipswich 1992

Not an own goal but a bizarre goal all the same. A Jason Cundy diving clearance from around 50 yards out could have ended up going anywhere on the pitch. Somehow it ended up in the back of the Ipswich net.

Perhaps the most bizarre thing about this goal is that Cundy wasn't even trying to score, he was aiming to get the ball up the pitch and out of the Tottenham half, but against all odds it was a goal, and one of the most memorable moments of Cundy's career.

5. Peter Enckelman for Aston Villa vs Birmingham 2002





Is there anything worse than scoring an own goal against your greatest rivals? Villa goalkeeper Enckelman knows the feeling. He somehow managed to mis-control an Olof Mellberg throw-in, letting the ball run under his feet and into the empty net as the Birmingham City fans celebrated wildly.

Undeniably one of the most bizarre goals ever to be scored in a derby, and sadly for Enckelman, probably the moment he will be remembered for most, by Birmingham fans anyway.

4. Dion Dublin for Coventry vs Newcastle 1997





This really was a brilliant piece of opportunism by Dublin. After the ball was gathered by goalkeeper Shay Given, he put it down before getting ready to kick it down the pitch.

What Given didn't know is that Dublin was lurking behind him behind the goal line. As soon as Given placed the ball on the pitch, Dublin ran in and scored, while Given was left looking bemused. A genius move.

3. Stan Collymore for Liverpool vs Blackburn 1995





Yet another Liverpool goal, and once more the Reds were on the fortunate side. A harmless Stan Collymore shot was about to be gathered by goalkeeper Tim Parkes when all of a sudden it hit a divot on the pitch, diverted out of the goalkeeper's path and into the back of the net.

Collymore didn't even celebrate at first as he expected the ball to end up in the goalkeeper's arms, but the pitch came to Liverpool's aid and the ball unexpectedly ended up in the back of the net.

2. Divok Origi for Liverpool vs Everton 2018





Another bizarre Liverpool goal, but this time the Reds were on the winning side. In the last seconds of the Merseyside derby, with the score 1-1, Liverpool had a corner, which looked like it had come to nothing when Virgil Van Dijk miskicked a shot into the air.

It should have been an easy save for Jordan Pickford, but he somehow misjudged the ball as it hit the bar in what was seemingly slow motion. The ball then bounced onto the bar and into the path of Origi, who was there to head the ball home as Anfield celebrated wildly.

1. Darren Bent for Sunderland vs Liverpool 2009

Possibly one of the most bizarre goals that have been scored in football history, never mind Premier League. The Sunderland striker's shot took a deflection off a balloon in the penalty box that had been thrown onto the pitch beforehand by Liverpool fans.

The shot completely wrong footed goalkeeper Pepe Reina, and ended up in the back of the net. It was the only goal of the game too, as Sunderland won 1-0. It later emerged that the goal should have been disallowed due to 'outside interference' but the fact that the goal was given ensures that it will be remembered forever.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

