Controversial Youtuber and now professional boxer Jake Paul is gearing up for his next bout against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 – and it’s going to cost you a hefty amount to tune in.

The fight is scheduled to take place in Paul’s very own Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – also home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

This will be the YouTuber’s fourth professional contest as he continues his heavily criticised career in the ring, but so far, his record reads nicely at 3-0 – although he is yet to come up against any significant competition.

Paul will also be familiar boxing those from an MMA background.

In April, he took on and bested former Bellator champion Ben Askren, winning via TKO.

This will be Woodley’s first professional bout inside a boxing ring, but his record in the octagon is impressive nonetheless.

The Missouri fighter has won 20 times and taken seven losses, but also has a UFC welterweight title reign to boast.

The pair have been going at each other on social media in the build-up to the fight with Paul being his typically irksome self, also trying to ruffle the feathers of UFC star Conor McGregor and boss Dana White.

And Paul has no doubt he will continue his 100% perfect record.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

“Tyron’s a good striker,” he said.

“He’s known for knocking people out. But I think when I beat Tyron, people have to put respect on my name.

“But that’s not what I’m here for, to be honest. I already know how good I am. I know that this is going to be another easy fight.

“That’s why Showtime is in business with me. You’re looking at the future of boxing.”

How much will the PPV cost?

The fight will cost fans, per talkSPORT journalist Michael Benson, a whopping $59.99 and will be streamed by US company Showtime Sports, who signed Paul earlier this year, with UK fans having to stay up until 4am to watch the main event.

No British company is yet to acquire any broadcasting rights for the bout.

The undercard is looking pretty tasty too.

Tommy Fury, another man who has had beef with Paul, will compete against MMA fighter Anthony Taylor in what will be the American’s first boxing match.

Daniel Dubois is also set to take on fellow debutant Joe Cusumano.

