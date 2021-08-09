Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird: USA power couple’s Olympic photo goes viral

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are one of the most iconic couples in the world of sport.

Between them, they boast six Olympic gold medals, two FIFA World Cups, and four WNBA titles, to name just a fraction of what the duo has achieved in their individual careers.

But the two elite-level athletes aren't just icons in their own right – they are a sporting power couple who continue to inspire thousands.

With another two medals to their combined tally after more Olympic success, the couple's individual achievements and constant support for each other is mesmerising. GiveMeSport Women takes a look at everything that makes Rapinoe and Bird such a power couple.

Sue Bird's basketball legacy

Bird is one of the greatest female players to grace the court. Her time with Seattle Storm is an era that will forever be written in history as she claims a joint-record four WNBA Championships. She is one of just 11 women to retain the WNBA title, Olympic gold, NCAA Championship and FIBA World Cup.

At 40 years of age, she is the oldest player in the WNBA, but still regarded as one of the most clinical on the court.

In her glittering career, Bird has also won five Olympic gold medals, 12 WNBA All-Star awards and has been named in the All-WNBA first team on five occasions.

Megan Rapinoe influence

It's near impossible to think of Rapinoe and not immediately be reminded of the work she puts in outside of football.

On the pitch, he scores iconic goals and leads her national team to success but behind the scenes she is constantly campaigning for equal rights, pay parity and an all-round fairer world.

Rapinoe has become a controversial figure due to her outspokenness on political affairs and unjust treatment. However, this hasn't stopped the 36-year-old from making her voice heard and even earning the admiration of President Joe Biden.

LGBTQ+ icons

One thing women's sport can never be short of is LGBTQ+ representation. Rapinoe and Bird are one of the most recognised and influential same-sex couples in the sporting world because of how effortlessly they normalise and promote queer visibility.

They are often posting adorable Instagram photos and snapped supporting each other at their respective sporting events. A photo of recently went viral on Twitter – showing the pair embracing after Bird won her fifth consecutive Olympic gold with Team USA.

Love from both fanbases flooded into the comments section as supporters sent their appreciation – praising their ongoing openness.

Tokyo 2020 success

The Americans beat host nation Japan 90-75 in the women's basketball final. Earlier in the Olympic campaign, the US finished third in the bronze medal women's football fixture.

Rapinoe is always being shown supporting her fiancée from the sidelines. Her presence at the Olympic basketball final isn't the first time she's shared Bird's success.

The two were pictured celebrating Seattle Storm's 2020 WNBA title win – another picture that went viral on social media. Bird was also present during the 2019 World Cup, when Rapinoe won her second title with the USA.

Rapinoe and Bird are still fiercely competing in their respective sports but their love for each other and promoting equality is most insatiable fire burning in their relationship. This power couple will continue to inspire the next generation for years to come, regardless of who tries to dismiss them or dim their flames.

News Now - Sport News