Destiny 2 Season 15: What Will the soft cap be?

Destiny 2 Season 15 is on its way and many players of the game will be wondering what the soft cap for the new season will be.

The current season, Season of the Splicer, has been a huge success and this has led many to get very excited for the upcoming season which is not too long away.

The free-to-play multiplayer game brought a lot of new content with season 14, including weekly challenges, a bunch of rewards and items like armour and weapons.

Therefore, many have high expectations for season 15 and with developers bungie being so successful, there is no doubt that they will bring gamers another good season.

What will the soft cap be in Destiny 2 Season 15?

Lots of games like Destiny 2 have something which many call a soft cap. For those unsure, a soft cap is a point where a stat experiences strong, sudden decreasing returns.

In Destiny, the soft cap during Season of the Splicer was 1,260 Power. Once players had reached the soft cap, they then had to obtain Powerful Gear rewards from weekly milestones and activities to obtain gear with a higher level.

For now, we are unsure what the soft cap will be for season 15, and when we finally are told these details by Bungie, we will provide you with all the latest updates right here.

Due to us already knowing the soft cap for season 14, we expect that the soft cap will be similar in season 15, so you can expect it to be around 1100-1300.

We have already been told some information about season 15, including some of the great updates coming to PvP.

Of course PvP won’t be the only thing that many will be looking out for, and gamers will be more interested in the new weapons and armour that will arrive with season 15.

When we find out these details, we will provide all the updates but with season 14 bringing five new weapons to the game, we expect we will see the same amount in season 15.

Destiny 2 Season 15 promises to bring about some great changes and no doubt a lot will be jumping onto the game when it finally arrives.

