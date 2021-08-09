Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was called out by fans for being ‘too stoned’ during the recent episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast, which featured former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tyson has his own huge ranch where he grows marijuana and has revealed he gets through $33,000 of the drug every month – he also sells his own cannabis products.

The podcast regularly features Iron Mike and his co-hosts speaking in a hazy room while smoking joints.

But this episode was slightly different as Tyson didn’t smoke during the recording out of respect for Khabib, who is a devout muslim.

But fans of the show still believe the former heavyweight champion was still high and barely present, leaving co-host Henry Cejudo to do most of the work.

One said, per The Sun:

“Are we just gonna ignore the fact that Mike apparently smoked the whole bag of weed before the podcast to not disrespect Khabib while talking to him, but it ended in Mike just not talking for almost the whole podcast because he’s high asf?”

A second commented: “Hotboxin with khabib was good but Tyson circling Jupiter high out of his mind was pretty s***. Almost ruined it for me. Cejudo is a hero for rescuing the podcast.”

Another humorously tweeted: “Mike’s been visiting the spiritual realm. He was there in physical form, but spiritually, he was on another planet.”

This fan was full of praise for Cejudo: "Man its sad that Mike was so high in this interview. He didn't contribute much and he's normally so eloquent.

"I get it's hotboxin but at this point triple C [Cejudo] pretty much had to take control as Mike was in his own dimension...”

Another echoed this thought: “Mike Tyson was in another dimension in this episode. Triple C needs a raise!”

Despite the criticism, the episode is one of the most successful to date, already amassing more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

