Following his return at Money in the Bank on July 18, John Cena has revealed that he asked WWE to work more dates than they originally asked him to do.

Speaking to ID1OT, Cena revealed that WWE originally wanted him to do fewer dates than he is doing right now, with the Hollywood megastar telling the company he wanted to do:

"When WWE wants you to come back, I gave them myself, they asked me to come back for only a few dates and I said, 'No, I want to do all these dates.' To one, get back in front of an audience. Two, to help the brand get audiences back in the building."

Cena went on to explain that his long-term future in wrestling depends on how his body holds up with his run in WWE, which is set to conclude at SummerSlam on August 21:

To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That's a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, 'dude, you're done' or it could tell me, 'You're so far from done it's crazy.' That's another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."

You can watch the SummerSlam pay-per-view, which will see John Cena go one-on-one with Roman Reigns, live in the UK on the WWE Network and in the US on Peacock.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

