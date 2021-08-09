Top 10 Most Shocking Referee Performances In Football

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While the introduction of VAR in recent years has managed to help referees get decisions right in some of Europe's biggest leagues, they haven't always been able to use technology as back-up.

Indeed, throughout history there has been a host of poor displays by officials which have gone on to have a major impact on the fate of matches.

From Graham Poll's decision to book the same player on three occasions in the 2006 World Cup to Ali Bin Nasser's failure to spot a blatant handball by Diego Maradona in 1986, referees are prone to producing the occasional blunder.

Here, we take a look at 10 of the most shocking refereeing performances in history.

Check them out below!

10. Andre Marriner sends off the wrong Arsenal player

In a rare error of mistaken identity, Andre Marriner decided to send off Kieran Gibbs during Arsenal's Premier League clash with Chelsea in 2014 for deliberate handball despite the fact that it was his team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who prevented Eden Hazard's effort from going in.

The Gunners would go on to suffer a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge to the Blues.

9. Harold Schumacher avoids a red card in the 1982 World Cup

With France defender Patrick Battison running in on goal during his nation's clash with Germany in the 1982 World Cup semi-final, goalkeeper Harold Schumacher decided to take matters into his own hands as he collided with the former Saint-Etienne man.

Despite deliberately taking out Battison and leaving him unconscious, Schumacher somehow avoided a red card as referee Charles Corver refused to award a foul to Les Bleus.

Germany would go on to win the game via a penalty shoot-out before suffering defeat in the final at the hands of Italy.

8.Thierry Henry's handball for France in 2010

With France and Republic of Ireland vying it out for a place in the 2010 World Cup, Thierry Henry played a controversial role in helping his country seal victory in this particular play-off clash.

The forward handled the ball in order to set up William Gallas' goal which proved to be the difference at the Stade de France as referee Martin Hansson failed to spot this particular act.

7. Bayer Leverkusen's ghost goal against Hoffenheim

In what was an extremely bizarre incident in 2013, Bayer Leverkusen were awarded a goal by referee Felix Brych in their showdown with Hoffenheim despite the fact that Stefan Kiessling's header actually missed the target.

Leverkusen would go on to win this particular match 2-1 as their ghost goal created headlines across the globe.

6.Chelsea suffer Champions League heartbreak at the hands of Barcelona

While Chelsea's clash with Barcelona is widely remembered in Catalonia for Andres Iniesta's wonder-strike, fans of the English side will quickly point out just how fortuitous their opponents were at Stamford Bridge.

Florent Malouda, Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka all had appeals for penalties controversially turned down by referee Tom Ovrebo.

5. Luis Garcia's goal knocks Chelsea out of the Champions League

After the two sides could not be split in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final in 2005, Liverpool and Chelsea faced off at Anfield.

It was the Reds who emerged victorious in this particular clash as Luis Garcia's winning strike was deemed to have crossed the line by referee Lubos Michel.

Liverpool would go on to win their fifth Champions League title by defeating AC Milan in the final of the competition.

4. Byron Moreno's controversial display in Italy's 2002 World Cup defeat

With Italy looking to progress in the 2002 World Cup, they would have been hoping to beat joint-hosts South Korea in the round of 16.

However, a controversial refereeing display from Byron Moreno played a major role in Gli Azzurri's defeat as the Ecuadorian sent off Francesco Totti for simulation in the penalty area before agreeing to disallow Damiano Tommasi's strike.

3. Frank Lampard is denied at the 2010 World Cup

With England trailing Germany 2-1 in the round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup, Frank Lampard fired in an unstoppable effort from outside of the area which clearly crossed the goal line.

However, referee Jorge Larrionda and linesman Mauricio Espinosa decided not to award the goal which sparked fury amongst the Three Lions players.

Germany went on to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition by sealing a 4-1 victory in Bloemfontein.

2. Graham Poll shows three yellow cards to the same player

One of the most bizarre incidents in modern times, English referee Graham Poll booked Croatia defender Josip Simunic on three occasions in a World Cup game in 2006.

After failing to give Simunic his marching orders for his second yellow card, Poll sent off the former Hertha Berlin player for dissent in the dying embers of this particular clash which is largely remembered for his uncharacteristic error.

1. Diego Maradona's Hand of God

Before scoring one of the greatest individual goals in history, Diego Maradona created headlines for all the wrong reasons in Argentina's clash with England at the 1986 World Cup as he punched the ball past Peter Shilton to give his country the lead.

Commonly referred to as the Hand of God, the attacking midfielder's blatant act incredibly went under the radar as referee Ali Bin Nasser awarded the goal.

