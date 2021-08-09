Top 10 opening day Premier League goals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The countdown to the start of the Premier League season is well and truly on.

On Friday night, Brentford will play their first ever game in the Premier League when they host Arsenal, and there are plenty more exciting clashes over the weekend, with defending champions Manchester City travelling to Tottenham, and Manchester United taking on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

We could be treated to some great games, and potentially some stunning goals. Let's take a look back at the top 10 Premier League goals to have been scored on the opening weekend of the season...

10. Philippe Coutinho (Stoke-Liverpool, August 9 2015)

This game looked to be heading towards a goalless draw until Coutinho stepped up four minutes from time to turn the game in Liverpool's favour.

Picking the ball up 35 yards from goal, Coutinho jinked his way forwards onto his right foot before unleashing a right-foot shot from distance. Jack Butland managed to get a fingertip to the effort but he could not keep it out as the ball flew into the top-left corner.

9. Sergio Aguero (Man City-Swansea, August 15, 2011)

Aguero started this game on the bench before being introduced in the second half for his City debut. Having already got off the mark to put the game beyond Swansea's reach, he capped off his cameo appearance with a stunning strike late on.

He received the ball unchallenged and moved forwards before hitting a dipping effort that rocketed into the bottom corner. Michel Vorm was left with no chance whatsoever.

8. Kevin Phillips (Leicester-Southampton, August 16, 2003)

Another debut goal, this time for Phillips at Southampton. In some ways this was similar to Aguero's goal but Phillips' was a touch better due to the fact that he had to create space for himself.

The striker eased his way past a Leicester defender before firing his shot from a virtually identical position to Aguero into the top corner.

7. Alan Shearer (Crystal Palace-Blackburn, August 15, 1992)

Shearer had just become the most expensive player in English football history when he moved to Blackburn for £3.6m in 1992. He needed to prove his worth from the outset, and he did just that.

The attacker bagged a brace on his debut, including scoring a brilliant volley. With the ball dropping to him on the edge of the area, Shearer chested it down and struck a volley into the roof of the net. The goalkeeper barely had the chance to move before the ball had flown past him.

6. Sadio Mane (Arsenal-Liverpool, August 14, 2016)

When Mane picked the ball up, there didn't seem to be much danger for Arsenal's defence. Within a matter of seconds, that had changed.

The Senegalese star burst down the right flank, leaving Calum Chambers and Nacho Monreal trailing in his wake prior to precisely firing home a shot on his weaker left foot. That goal turned out to be the winning goal for the Reds in a 4-3 thriller at the Emirates Stadium.

5. Andre Schurrle (Burnley-Chelsea, August 18, 2014)

This was a team goal of the highest class.

Having already taken the lead thanks to a Diego Costa goal, Chelsea were brimming with confidence, especially midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Having been picked out by Branislav Ivanovic, the Spanish international cushioned an exquisite half-volleyed through ball into the path of Schurrle who did the rest. The Blues went on to win the game 3-1, and would win the Premier League title the following May.

4. Zoltan Gera (West Brom-Liverpool, August 18, 2012)

The Baggies made a sensational start to the 2012/13 season when they swatted Liverpool aside 3-0 at The Hawthorns. It was Gera who got the ball rolling with an exceptional volley just before half-time.

Brendan Rodgers' side appeared to have cleared the danger by heading away a corner, only for Gera to chest the ball down and let fly. Despite being closed down by onrushing Liverpool defenders, his shot evaded everyone and flew past the helpless Pepe Reina. Gera could not have struck shit shot any sweeter.

3. Gus Poyet (Chelsea-Sunderland, August 7, 1999)

This was just poetry in motion.

With Chelsea in full control, three goals to the good, Gianfranco Zola received the ball deep inside the Sunderland half and assessed his options. An easy pass wasn't available so he tried something audacious.

Having spotted Poyet running into the penalty area from deep, Zola attempted a scooped pass. It was inch perfect. Poyet arrived on the scene without having to break stride, and thundered a volley into the top corner. It rounded off a dazzling opening day performance from the Stamford Bridge club.

2. Mario Stanic (Chelsea-West Ham, August 19, 2000)

We go back to Stamford Bridge for the second best goal on our list.

It could be argued that this goal came off the back of a poor first touch but Stanic certainly made up for it. After his initial touch had looped up, the Croatian opted to show off his ball-juggling skills, before trying a volley from 30 yards out.

Hit shot swerved just out of the reach of West Ham's goalkeeper, sparking jubilant celebrations all around the ground.

1. David Beckham (Wimbledon-Man United, August 17, 1996)

It had to be, didn't it?

This goal is special for a number of reasons. Firstly, it announced Beckham as a must-watch talent. It was also a very difficult skill to pull off.

Having got the ball just inside his own half, Beckham looked up and realised that his options were limited. Out of nowhere, he decided to have a go.

Given that he was just to the right of the centre-circle, Beckham had to get his angles right, judge the distance perfectly, and generate enough power to ensure that Neil Sullivan could not get back on his line in time.

He managed all three, as the ball arrowed with pin-point accuracy right down the middle of the goal, over Sullivan's head.

