Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been looking ultra-sharp as he prepares for his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury.

The American bruiser can be seen throwing some fast and powerful hands in a recent video online as he gears up to try and regain his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles from Fury.

The fight has been revised to take place on October 9, after needing to be pushed back from its original July slot after the Mancunian boxer contracted Covid-19.

This autumn’s bout, being billed as “Once and For All” is set to be the conclusion of the pair’s longstanding feud, which dates back to their first contest back in 2018.

Their first fight ended in a controversial draw in Los Angeles, but did provide the internet with one of the greatest memes ever, after Fury managed to rise from the canvas, just beating the referee’s count.

A rematch took place in February 2020 with Fury getting the better of Wilder, winning via a seventh-round TKO.

Despite losing cleanly to Fury, the Bronze Bomber bizarrely blamed his defeat on his entrance attire.

Wilder made his way to the ring in a $40,000 armour suit costume which he claims was so heavy, it made him exhausted before the bell had even been rung.

The trilogy fight was initially set to take place in 2020, but was pushed back constantly due to Covid-19 and not being able to have fans in attendance.

Fury eventually got tired of the constant postponements and walked away from the fight.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

After large speculation that the Gypsy King would turn his attention to fellow British Boxer Anthony Joshua, Wilder eventually invoked his contractual rematch clause in March, to set up the third bout after a long legal battle between the two boxers’ camps.

Fury vs Wilder III is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9 – we imagine the American won’t be wearing any lavish outfits to the ring this time.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

News Now - Sport News