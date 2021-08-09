Borussia Dortmund: Can the newly-formed women’s team live up to expectations?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In front of a sell-out stadium on Sunday afternoon, Borussia Dortmund Women made history.

The Black and Yellows took to the pitch to play their first ever competitive match – a moment that has been highly anticipated by football fans around the world for years.

In a 3-1 preseason win over TSV 1860 Munich, the German side marked their arrival into the world of professional football.

Dortmund are starting their journey in the eighth division of the German women's tier but already look on track to climb their way up the pyramid. But are they on course to living up to the expectations and high margins already set for such a historic club?

The men's club has been running for 111 years and the team has reached wonderful heights and achieved historic accolades in that time. With eight top-flight German league titles and a Champions League trophy in their cabinet, Dortmund hold themselves high on the ladder of prestigiousness in Germany.

The Black and Yellows currently boast world class talent including Erling Haaland and Marco Reus, and have recently just sold England star Jadon Sancho for £73 million.

The stakes are high for Dortmund Women. While they may still be in their inaugural season, a lot will be expected of a team that took diligent planning and proper funding to birth.

Starting from the eighth division of German football allows the club to grow organically, and judging by their debut sell-out crowd, thousands of fans are already keen to get behind their team.

Ann-Kathrin Lau, Lea Rogge-Herper and Annika Herbig scored history-making goals in Dortmund's first win, setting the tone for what can be expected of them during the 2021/22 season.

The Dortmund men's team are renowned for their passionate fanbase and it will come as no surprise if the same level of support transfers over to the women's side in years to come.

Unlike so many other clubs, Dortmund appear to be completely invested in growing their women's team. Time and time before now, teams have allowed their women's outfit to dissolve due to underfunding or lack of interest. Manchester United for example were in a similar boat when the women's side disbanded back in 2005 due to not being deemed a core part of the club's business.

However, United rectified their mistake by reintroducing the team and investing time, effort and money into building it into one of the most exciting sides in English football.

It seems Dortmund are following a similar path. When it comes to giving women their chance in the spotlight, it's always better late than never.

