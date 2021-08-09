Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

French marathon runner Morhad Amdouni has responded to claims of cheating after he knocked over water bottles.

Amoundi looked to deliberately hit the bottles off of a table, preventing his opponents from picking up a drink during the men’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.

The race was being held in sweltering conditions and at the 27km mark water was situated on the side of the road for the athletes to grab.

But the French runner knocked over the majority of the bottles, leaving those behind him to remain thirsty.

Amoundi has since been blasted by viewers for his poor sportsmanship.

But the 33-year-old has responded on social media in an attempt to explain his actions.

"To guarantee freshness to the bottles, these are soaked in water, which makes them slippery.” he said on social media.

"However, it is clear that I am trying to get one from the beginning of the row but these barely slide we touch them."

Amoundi has also apologised to his rivals in a video.

He added: "With fatigue and all that, I was gradually starting to lose lucidity and energy, while hanging on.

"I would like to apologize to the athletes. At one point, I was trying to be able to hold a bottle of water but I dropped some. It was not easy, trying to be able to hang on...

"In principle, I try to be able to share also during the race, the bottles of water, while respecting everyone and going high and proud, to be able to fight for our colors of the jersey."

The boiling conditions caused an unbelievable 30 athletes to pull out of the race which Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge won to take his second consecutive Olympic gold, adding to his victory in Rio.

Amoundi would finish over five minutes behind the leader, ending the race in 17th, despite being in the lead group for much of the event.

We doubt he will be getting many Christmas cards this year from his fellow athletes.

