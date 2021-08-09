Top 10 Premier League Goalscorers Of All Time

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the formation of the Premier League, there have many been many top strikers - but who has scored the most goals?

The likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero are the more recent names to be topping the goalscoring charts, but what about throughout Premier League history?

After launching in 1992, the Premier League has become one of the toughest divisions in Europe and the quality on display has risen year on year.

Here are the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history and the stats behind each player:

(Please note these records were taken prior to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and we will keep this page up to date throughout the season.)

10. Michael Owen - 150 goals

It really is a case of what might have been for Michael Owen. 150 goals is very good total, enough to get him on the list, but he could have scored more goals if not for a serious of injuries and a move to Real Madrid.

On his day he was an excellent goal scorer though, his best season in the Premier League coming in 01/02, where he scored 19 goals in 29 games, and he hit double figures in the competition in nine seasons, which is testament to how consistent a scorer Owen was when he was fit.

9. Jermain Defoe - 162 goals

A man of many clubs, who at the age of 38 is still involved in the game at a high level, having won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers last season. Defoe deserves credit for managing to hit double figures in the Premier League with three different clubs - West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland over 15 years.

Defoe's best season in the Premier League was in 15/16, where he scored 15 goals in 22 games for Sunderland. Defoe might not be the biggest name on the list, but his remarkable consistence over such a long period of time deserves to be honoured, and he is well-worth his place in the top 10 scorers list.

8. Robbie Fowler - 163 goals

Another Liverpool phenomenon, similar to Michael Owen. Fowler made his mark in the early years of the Premier League, when at the start of his career, he scored 25 goals in season 94/95, and bettered than with 28 goals a season later.

Fowler never managed to hit 20 goals in a Premier League season again, although he did managed to contribute double figures at both Leeds and Manchester City. It will be for the early days that Fowler is best remembered, when his goals lit up the league.

7. Harry Kane - 167 goals

The only player on the list that isn't retired, it shows just how consistent Kane has been for Tottenham when at the age of 28 he is the seventh highest scorer in Premier League history. Kane has hit double figures in the last seven Premier League seasons, with his highest total coming in season 17/18, where he scored 30 goals.

Kane could well become the highest scored in Premier League history if he can stay fit, as his goal scoring prowess doesn't seem to stopping as he gets older. Perhaps only injuries or a move abroad could stop Kane from becoming the new top man in the goal scoring charts.

6. Thierry Henry - 175 goals

An Arsenal icon, Henry was a key part of one of the most legendary Premier League sides of all times, the Arsenal invincibles of season 03/04. Unsurprisingly that was his best league season for the Gunners, as Henry scored 30 goals as Arsenal completed an unbeaten league campaign.

Henry didn't stop scoring after the invincible season, and he helped himself to 25 and 27 goals in the next two campaigns. Soon after that his remarkable time at Arsenal came to an end and he moved to Barcelona, but Henry made an emotional return to the club in season 11/12, where he scored one goal in four games.

5. Frank Lampard - 177 goals

The only midfielder that is on the list, Lampard started his career at West Ham but his best days were at Chelsea, where he was a key member of Jose Mourinho's side which dominated the English game in the mid-2000s, winning two league titles and a host of cups.

Lampard hit double figures in the Premier League a remarkable 10 seasons in a row, with his best campaign coming in 09/10, where his 22 goals helped the Blues to another league title. Lampard could well be considered the best midfielder in Premier League history, with his record, it is hard to argue a case against it.

4. Sergio Aguero - 184 goals

Aguero's time at Manchester City came to an end this summer, and the striker leaves as not only one of City's best ever goal scorers but also one of the Premier League's best ever.

Aguero's goal prowess might have diminished in his last season with the club, as he scored just four league goals, but up until then he was a goal machine. Aguero scored 20 or more Premier League goals in six of his 10 seasons at the club.

His best campaign was in 14/15, when he scored 26 goals. No matter who Pep Guardiola signs to replace Aguero, he will be a very hard, if not impossible act to follow.

3. Andrew Cole - 187 goals

A player whose goal record might be slightly forgotten about as his heyday was over 20 years ago, Cole deserves to be remembered not only for his part in Manchester United's treble winners of 1999, but how well he performed for Kevin Keegan's Newcastle too.

In his very first Premier League season, Cole scored 34 goals for Newcastle. He didn't come close to matching that total, but it did win him a move to Old Trafford, and he also managed to score double figures for United (on five occasions) and once each for Blackburn and Fulham. A very consistent goal scorer.

2. Wayne Rooney - 208 goals

Wayne Rooney's statistics during his time at Manchester United are really something to behold. He hit double figures in the Premier League 11 seasons in a row, and managed to score 10 league goals when he returned to Everton.

Even though Rooney's Premier League career started and ended at Everton, it is at United where he made his name, as his goals helped the Old Trafford club win five league titles. His best season came in 11/12, where he scored 27 goals, ironically in a year that United weren't crowned champions.

Rooney's brilliance as a goal scorer deserves to be remembered for years to come, that kind of consistency is very hard to match, of current players maybe only Harry Kane comes close.

1. Alan Shearer - 260 goals

Alan Shearer might be better known as a pundit these days, but in the early years of the Premier League he was the undeniable top man when it came to scoring goals. The fact that he leads the top scoring chart by over 50 goals shows just how lethal a finisher Shearer was.

In his four Premier League seasons with Blackburn, he scored 30 plus goals on three occasions. He took that incredible form to Newcastle, where he managed to score 20 plus goals four times. If it hadn't been for injuries, Shearer could quite have become the first Premier League player to scored 300 goals.



