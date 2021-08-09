Tokyo Olympics: Team GB’s top 5 moments from the Games

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was another successful Olympic Games for Team GB as they finished fourth in the medal table, with 65 medals in total.

This matched their total from London 2012 and made Tokyo their second most successful Games ever, after Rio in 2016.

Several female British athletes stole the show, but there are a few performances in particular that really stood out.

Here are GiveMeSport Women’s top five moments from Team GB women at this year’s Olympics.

Sky Brown

Brown made history in Tokyo as she became GB’s youngest ever Olympian and then medal winner.

The 13-year-old claimed bronze in the women’s park skateboarding event after a flawless final run that included a ‘kickflip indy’ to score 56.47 points.

Speaking to CNN, Brown said: “This is probably, honestly, one of the best memories ever.”

Dina Asher-Smith

It was heartbreak for Dina Asher-Smith in the individual events at Tokyo 2020. After failing to qualify for the 100m final, the Brit revealed she’d be unable to compete in the 200m either because of an ongoing hamstring problem.

Yet, despite this heartbreak, the 25-year-old showed monumental courage and team spirit to compete in the 4x100m relay with teammates Asha Phillip, Imani Lansiquot and Daryll Neita.

Having broken the British national record in the heats, the quartet secured a bronze medal in the final, finishing behind favourites Jamaica and the United States.

Charlotte Worthington and Bethany Shriever

There were two golds for British women in BMX and both are as memorable as each other.

The first came from Bethany Shriever in the women’s race, where the 22-year-old successfully held off two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon to claim a thrilling victory.

Shriever had to fund her own qualification campaign after UK sport cut its funding following Rio 2016, and worked part-time as a teaching assistant to cover training costs.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Worthington landed the first-ever 360 backflip in competition to secure first place in the women’s freestyle division.

Worthington failed on her first attempt at the move but nailed it on her second try to make BMX history.

Laura Kenny

Cycling legend Laura Kenny became Britain’s most decorated female Olympian with a victory in the inaugural women’s madison, alongside Katie Archibald.

Kenny now has five gold medals, having won the omnium and team pursuit at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The 29-year-old also claimed silver in the team pursuit this year, stretching her medal tally to six in total.

Lauren Price

Price won women’s boxing middleweight gold to become the first-ever Welsh Olympic boxing champion.

The 27-year-old beat China’s Li Qian with a 5-0 points win and says she’s likely to go for gold again at Paris in 2024 rather than turn professional.

“I’m still young. Paris is only three years away so why not do it all over again,” she stressed.

"I love my life. Being on a world-class programme in Sheffield, getting trained by the best, living the life of an amateur boxer - you couldn't wish for more.”

