Halo Infinite: Download size leaked

Halo Infinite is expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches of 2021.

The sci-fi first-person shooter is high on the shopping list of millions of gamers across the globe and fans are hugely excited to get their hands on the sixth mainline instalment of the series.

Halo, as a gaming entity, has easily been one of the most successful titles of all time and was arguably the catalyst for Microsoft's early console progression in the market with the Xbox.

With this in mind, and with the latest release due to come later this year, details have started to emerge regarding particular elements of the game.

One of which has been its install size, which always tends to be a concern for gamers due to the sheer volume that new titles take up on platforms nowadays.

Halo Infinite Download Size

Halo Infinite will be no exception to this rule. However, 343 Industries, the developers of the game, will be hoping that players reserve significant space for their latest creation.

Wiredup Report revealed that the download size is allegedly close to 100GB, thanks to a leaked screenshot that was recovered online. Specifically, the space required will be "about 97.24GB."

This could be more reason for players to sign up for Xbox Game Pass, where titles can be accessed via the database without taking up system memory.

While this could be a concern for some gamers who have various games installed, an external hard drive might be the way around this problem. While there are chances that Halo Infinite could be condensed by the time it's launched, gamers may need to take some precaution.

Halo Infinite is expected to be released by November 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

