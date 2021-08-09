Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is looking for a new club for the first time in his career.

The Argentine forward's contract with Barcelona expired in the summer.

His desire was to sign an extension but the deal could not be completed due to La Liga's salary cap.

He won't be a free agent for long, though, as it has been widely reported that he will sign for Paris Saint-Germain this week.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

While he will sign on a free transfer, Messi will of course command massive wages.

According to Sky Sports, PSG have offered Messi a two-year deal worth a cool £25m-after-tax.

The French club are now planning to sell up to 10 players to accommodate Messi's signing.

According to the Athletic, PSG believe that the commercial revenue brought in by Messi should pay for the signing.

But they need to sell players to bring their wage bill down.

Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Idrissa Gueye and Rafinha have all been put on the transfer list amid Messi's imminent arrival.

Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera could also be deemed as expendable, but both wish to stay in the French capital.

While many players will exit, one player that will be staying at the club is Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi signs for PSG | The Football Terrace

The Frenchman only has one year left on his contract and there have been serious question marks about his future.

But PSG are confident that Messi's arrival will convince Mbappe to extend his stay at the club.

When Messi does complete his move to PSG, he will become their sixth signing of the summer.

They have already signed Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It has been a truly extraordinary transfer window for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

News Now - Sport News