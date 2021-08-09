Rocket League Season 4: When will the trailer be released?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League Season 4 is gaining a lot of attraction and many gamers are wondering when the new trailer will be released.

A trailer has been revealed for the last three seasons and therefore it is expected that one will come out imminently seeing as the season is on its way in the next few days.

Many play the game and it has evolved over the years massively. It has a lot of new game modes and car skins and is massively huge in the Esports world.

The game has been around for five years now and by bringing in seasons, it has meant that the game keeps its popularity at an all time high.

When will the trailer be released for Rocket League Season 4?

With the new season on its way, a new trailer can give players sneak glimpses of what it will have to offer and it is a good way to keep the gaming community excited for the new season.

To have an idea of what a trailer looks like in Rocket League, have a watch of this one which was released for the last season.

Along with the new season coming out, the game releases monthly promo codes which give players rewards. We have found out all the latest promo codes for you and have them all in one place.

Until the new unlockable rewards are available in season 4, you can use these codes to keep you engaged until season 4 is released.

Hopefully this new trailer will come out in the next couple of days, and when it does, we will provide you with the footage right here.

Excitement is building for a new season of Rocket League and no doubt developers Bungie will deliver us some great new content which will give the game a fresh feel.

