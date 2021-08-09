Call of Duty Mobile Season 7: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 has been confirmed and many gaming fans are wondering when this season will be released.

COD Mobile season 6, also known as ‘The Heat’ got underway over the last few weeks and it has been a thoroughly enjoyable release for the whole community.

We have seen new weapons, player skins and map changes arrive in The Heat and no doubt there will be even better content when season 7 is finally released.

There have been so many seasons come out on Call of Duty Mobile and when they did their first 14, developers TiMi Studio Group started all over again, so they know what they are doing.

What is the release date for Call of Duty Mobile Season 7?

With season 6 only just being released on July 30 2021, the official confirmation for season 7 and its release date has not been revealed.

However, we can expect to see season 7 drop towards the end of August or the start of September as each season lasts a couple of months and we would not expect this to change.

The developers will confirm the release date in due course and when it does, we will provide all the relevant information right here.

Along with the release date being revealed before the game, we will also be given sneak previews of what season 7 will have to offer and we cannot wait to find out more.

The Call of Duty franchise has been so successful for decades, and deciding to make a mobile game was a bold move, but a great choice.

We saw five new Epic blueprints come out in season 6 alongside weapons and other new content, so it is understandable to see why the new community are so excited for another season to come out in the near future.

Hopefully we find out the release date very soon and are treated to a bunch of new content to keep this game at its best.

