Fortnite Update 17.40: Release Date, UK Time, Patch Notes, Map Changes And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Developers of Fortnite, Epic Games, will soon be releasing update 17.40 and we have all the information you need to know about the upcoming changes.

There has been a lot going on in the latest season, including live events like one featuring Ariana Grande, as well as characters from our favourite TV shows and movies being available as skins in the game.

This upcoming big update should bring even more great things to the game like map changes, and possibly new weapons.

These are exciting times for the Fortnite community. Many were worried that it would lose demand when other battle royale games started becoming popular but it has done the complete opposite and continues to stay successful.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

Release Date

The last update, 17.30, came out on Tuesday 3rd August 2021 and this upcoming update will come very soon, with many expecting it to arrive on Tuesday 17th August 2021.

UK Time

The time varies depending on what country or continent you're in. For those in the United Kingdom, they can expect the update to come out and be available to download from 9AM on the day of release.

Patch Notes

We typically don’t see patch notes revealed until the update is close to release. We expected them to be revealed around the 14th August. When these are revealed, we will provide all the information right here.

Map Changes

There typically are a few map changes when an update is released, sometimes they are minor and sometimes there are a lot of big changes.

These map changes should be revealed in the patch notes or on social media by Fortnite and we will be keeping an eye out so that we can reveal all possible changes right here.

This upcoming update is intriguing, as a lot is unknown at the moment; however Fortnite has delivered time after time and there is no reason to suspect that they would not deliver in this upcoming update.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News