Bayern Munich are eyeing up a move for Erling Haaland as a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to reports.

Bayern have barely been active at all in the transfer window this summer, but have become known for stealing world-class talent away from Borussia Dortmund.

And according to Sky Sports, the Bundesliga champions are keeping tabs on BVB and Norway star Haaland, who is seen by many as the long-term heir to Polish striker Lewandowski.

The Norwegian striker's current deal at the Signal Iduna Park expires next summer and he could be the subject of a bidding war as clubs wrestle with each other for his signature.

Haaland has constantly been linked with a move away from Dortmund - with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid previously showing their interest - with club legend Lotthar Matthaus recently claiming 'he could succeed Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich in two or three years if Lewandowski should think about the end of his career.'

The 21-year-old - who is reportedly worth a sensational £117 million according to data provided by Transfermarkt - has also been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and fresh reports have claimed that the German giants turned down Chelsea's informal player-plus-cash proposal for Haaland which included a swap deal involving either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi.

When asked about his future during Dortmund's pre-season training camp at Lake Zurich in Switzerland last month, Haaland remained coy by saying: "I don't really have much to say about this.

"I have three years left on my contract and I'm enjoying my time here.

"Before yesterday, I didn't speak to my agent in one month - I think you have the answer there.

"I don't really care too much about that. It's a lot of money - I hope it's just rumours to be honest because that's a lot of money for a person!"

Speaking to German TV channel Sport 1 on Sunday, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed reports that the six-time Champions League winners are eyeing a move for Haaland after an impressive Bundesliga campaign for Edin Terzić's side.

"He's a top player, and I hear a great boy too," he said. "You look there, but he's a Dortmund player. Sixty goals in 60 games.

"You have to look, otherwise we would be full amateurs."

