Apex Legends Season 11 Battle Pass: What we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 11 will be the next major update that will come from the game's developers.

While Season 10 may have been released just recently, there is no harm with looking into what Respawn Entertainment might have up their sleeves for us next.

Seer was the newest legend to be added to the game, but developers admitted that he was far "too strong" and was coming out on top in a lot of battles early on in Emergence.

Read more: Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Developers admit Seer is 'too strong'

That being said, we are expecting to see an all-new face in Season 11, along with a new weapon, map changes and cosmetics for you to pick up.

So, what do we know about the new Battle Pass at the moment? Scroll down to find everything that you need to know...

Read more: Apex Legends Season 11: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends Season 11 Battle Pass

At this time, it is not yet known what will be included in Apex's Season 11 Battle Pass. This is partly because it is such early days from Emergence being released. Nevertheless, it is never too early to speculate what could be on the horizon for us.

But fear not, we will update this article as soon as we receive more information - stay tuned and keep your wits about you!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News