Ranked: Top 10 Premier League Free-kicks Of All Time

During the Premier League era, there have been plenty of stunning goals which have created pandemonium amongst football supporters both in the United Kingdom and on a global scale.

Some of the most memorable strikes have come directly from set-pieces as dead-ball specialists have produced moments of sheer brilliance.

In 2020, James Ward-Prowse grabbed the headlines in the Premier League by scoring two free-kicks in the same game against Aston Villa for Southampton whilst his most recent strike against Newcastle United took his overall tally to 10.

The England international still has a way to go to match David Beckham who netted a remarkable total of 18 direct free-kicks in the top-flight during his spell with Manchester United.

Here, we have decided to take a look back at 10 of the best Premier League free-kicks of all-time.

Check out the list below!

10. Geovanni - Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull City

Geovanni became an instant hit at Hull City during the 2008/09 campaign as he netted several important goals for the club.

The Brazilian's stunning strike against Tottenham Hotspur resulted in the Tigers sealing all three points at White Hart Lane as his free-kick sailed past goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

9. Philippe Coutinho - Arsenal vs Liverpool

With Liverpool trailing in their opening day showdown with Arsenal in 2016, Philippe Coutinho stepped up to the mark by netting an incredible set-piece from outside of the box.

Inspired by this particular strike, the Reds went on to seal a 4-3 win at the Emirates Stadium thanks to second-half goals from Adam Lallana, Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

8. James Ward-Prowse - Aston Villa vs Southampton

After scoring his first free-kick of the game in the 33rd minute, James Ward-Prowse was handed the opportunity to double his tally on the stroke of half-time after Aston Villa naively conceded another set-piece free-kick.

The 30-year-old accepted this particular gift as he curled an astonishing effort past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

7. Elano - Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United in 2007 will be widely remembered for Elano's fantastic display.

After playing a role in Martin Petrov's goal in the first-half of this game, the Brazilian sealed all three points for his side in the 87th by hammering home from 25-yards.

6. Wayne Rooney - Stoke City vs Manchester United

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's record goalscorer in 2017 by rescuing a point for his former side in their meeting with Stoke City.

Despite an incredibly tight angle, Rooney whipped in a wonderful effort from the left-hand side of the pitch into the top corner of Lee Grant's goal to create history.

5. David Beckham - Everton vs Manchester United

Unquestionably one of the greatest free-kick takers of all time, David Beckham netted a great set-pieces during a trip to Goodison Park in 2003.

In what turned out to be his final game for Manchester United, the former England international whipped a delightful free-kick into the far corner of the net as he helped the club secure a 2-1 victory over Everton.

4. Matt Le Tissier - Southampton vs Wimbledon

Matt Le Tissier's sumptuous strike for Southampton against Wimbledon in 1994 will live long in the memories of the fans who were there to witness it.

Teed up by Jim Magilton, Le Tissier flicked the ball up and then volleyed it into the top-corner to seal a 1-0 victory in the Premier League.

3. Dimitri Payet - West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Dimitri Payet's debut season at West Ham United was nothing short of spectacular as he helped his side clinch a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

The Frenchman's best top-flight goal for the Hammers came during the club's clash with Crystal Palace as he curled in a truly special free-kick against Crystal Palace which left goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey with no chance.

2. Maynor Figueroa - Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

One of the most remarkable goals of the Premier League era, Maynor Figueroa decided to try out his luck from his own half in Wigan Athletic's match-up with Stoke City.

The defender's long-range effort sailed over Potters goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen as it nestled into the top corner to leave the home supporters in a state of shock at the bet365 Stadium.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United vs Portsmouth

An incredible goal from one of world football's greatest ever players, Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing strike against Portsmouth in 2008 unsurprisingly tops this particular list.

The Portuguese superstar netted a perfect free-kick at Old Trafford as his powerful effort arrowed into the top-corner.

