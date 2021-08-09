Back 4 Blood: Campaign Versus Mode to be excluded

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Back 4 Blood have confirmed that campaign versus mode will not be featured.

Turtle Rock Studios announced on the back of their recent trailers that they have been slowly filtering out to the gaming community, ahead of its October launch date.

Many believed that it is virtually a third version of Left 4 Dead, which is a subjective topic, while others say that it is a fresh alternative. While it is up to you to make your own mind up on that, the series will be hitting next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time.

After a successful beta testing period that recently took place, players have started to ask what the game will contain and if some old favourite modes from previous games will be making a return to the forefront.

One of those is the campaign versus mode, which would put you in the body of a zombie to hunt down other human players.

Read more: Back 4 Blood: Release Date, Platforms, Crossplay, PS4, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Back 4 Blood Campaign Versus Mode?

However, accord to Turtle Rock's official Discord server (via Eurogamer), we will sadly not be seeing a campaign versus mode.

Part of the FAQ thread on their system states: "We do not have plans to have a campaign versus mode at this time." When asked by a fan why this was the case, co-founder and design director of Turtle Rock Chris Aston replied by saying: "We have a lot of defensive equipment and our specials are good at ambushing. Defending worked far better for our game than running from A-B".

This is an interesting decision for the developers to make, especially because of the number of people that loved the campaign versus mode in Left 4 Dead 1 & 2.

Putting you in the mind of a zombie was ultimately part of the game's unique X-factor made it stand out in comparison to other titles in this sector. For this to be voided out is a gamble. It will be interesting to see how they fare from this, or if they include it in a future DLC.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News