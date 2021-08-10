Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of returning to the Premier League.

Having spent two incredibly successful seasons with Inter Milan, the Belgian forward looks set to return to the club that started his adventure in English football: Chelsea.

It seems like an eternity ago that the Blues procured the young centre-forward from Anderlecht and it's well-known that his spell with Stamford Bridge never really gathered momentum.

Lukaku returning to Chelsea

In the end, Lukaku only ever made 15 appearances for the Blues and never found the net, but it appears as though the 28-year-old will get a second crack at the whip this season.

And there's good reason to think Lukaku will thrive as a Chelsea player this time around because lest we forget that he now has more than 100 goals in the Premier League to his name.

The first of those strikes came with West Bromwich Albion, the majority of the goals came with Everton and the most recent of the bunch came with Manchester United.

And as we prepare to welcome Lukaku back to the division in which he has always been so prolific, we couldn't resist reminiscing on an amusing moment from those two seasons at Old Trafford.

Lukaku barges Azpilicueta off the pitch

Rather aptly, too, it came during a clash with Chelsea because it saw Lukaku shoulder-barge Cesar Azpilicueta to such a remarkable extent that it sent him hurling off the pitch and into a photographer.

It's no secret that Lukaku is one of the strongest footballers in the game, but it's another thing entirely to outmuscle someone to such an extent that they nearly go flying into the stands.

Intrigued, aren't you? Well, be sure to check out exactly how much strength is required to send a Premier League captain into a cameraman by watching the footage down below:

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is what you call strength.

Azpilicueta: I was going straight to the wall

No doubt Lukaku and Azpilicueta will be able to joke about the incident when they reunite at Cobham in the coming days, but the Chelsea skipper was even relaxed about the clash at the time.

According to the Metro, the Spain international said of the episode: "I was okay, maybe I was lucky I had the photographer just in front of me. I was going straight to the wall.

"It’s a fight, it’s a fight, we knew they are a very physical team. Physicality is part of football, the battles, I’m happy for it."

The bad news for Azpilicueta is that he'll probably be getting deja vu from that moment in Chelsea training, but the good news is that the Blues' Premier League rivals will get it even worse.

