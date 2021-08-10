Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona.

It's been a dramatic 12 months for the Argentine icon in which he remained at Camp Nou when he wanted to leave and was forced out of the club when he wanted to stay.

The financial constraints of La Liga have brought about a unique scenario where Barcelona were unable to renew Messi's contract despite both parties wanting to continue their collaboration.

Messi leaves Barcelona

As such, it makes for one of the most heartbreaking break-ups in sporting history and one that forces the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to play for a different senior team for the very first time.

Everything looks set for Messi to put pen to paper on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but many fans are understandably wanting to digest the news of his Barcelona exit for a little longer.

And I think we can all agree that one of the most cathartic ways in which supporters can react to the drama is by looking back on some of Messi's greatest ever moments in a Barcelona jersey.

Lionel Messi signs for PSG (Football Terrace)

Messi's worldie vs Athletic Bilbao

Besides, regardless of the circumstances in which Messi has been forced out of Camp Nou, there can be no denying that his achievements at the club will endure for decades to come.

However, of all the astonishing moments that Messi delivered in the famous red and blue stripes, perhaps none were more spine-tingling than his wonder goal in the 2015 Copa del Rey final.

In fact, when it comes to Messi's greatest ever goals for Barcelona, there is perhaps only his iconic strike against Getafe in 2007 that can hold a candle to his mind-boggling Athletic Bilbao finish.

Analysis of Messi's wonder goal

It really is a beautiful moment in football history and one that you have no doubt watched in excess of 10 or 20 times. However, dare we posit that you haven't been able to fully appreciate it before...

We say that because ESPN ran a remarkable scientific analysis into Messi's wonder goal, revealing everything from the incredible pace, stunning dribbling and insane finishing behind the masterpiece.

With Messi showing the acceleration of an NFL athlete and shooting with the accuracy of the width of a blade of grass, the analysis's revelations makes the stunning strike all the more mind-boggling.

So, what are you waiting for? Be sure to check out the fascinating breakdown right here:

Just in case there was any doubt surrounding the alien-like ability that Messi possesses on a football pitch, we can safely lay that to rest now.

Messi's pure genius

In the opinion of your humble GIVEMESPORT writer, this is Messi's greatest ever Barcelona goal and it has the edge over the equally-staggering Getafe strike by way of taking place in a final.

Besides, it's important to remember that Messi not only produced moments of pure genius during his Barca career, but he did so in situations where most mere mortals would wilt under the pressure.

But alas, we are talking about arguably the greatest sportsperson in history here and one that Barcelona fans will have to get used to wearing a different jersey. It really is the end of an era.

