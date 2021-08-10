Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past week or so, you'll know that Football Club Barcelona are in an absolutely dire situation.

For quite some time now, the team's financial issues have been public knowledge, but their problems have really escalated of late.

Last Thursday, the Spanish side officially announced that they were unable to re-sign Lionel Messi due to La Liga's salary restrictions.

Barcelona are also still not in a position to register their new summer signings, which include Memphis Depay, Emerson Royal, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero.

And just to rub salt in the wounds, the latter of those four arrivals is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines without having played a game.

To say Barcelona are in a bit of a mess right now would be a compliment and it's hard to see how the club reverse the current decline.

Jules Kounde to Chelsea update | Football Terrace

One way to do that would be to reduce their enormous wage bill, but that's proven to be an almost impossible task.

Barcelona have tried to get players to accept a pay-cut and according to Jaume Llopis, a former member of the Espai Barca commission who resigned due to the Messi debacle, only one has agreed to do so on his own accord.

That man? Gerard Pique.

"We will see if Barca is capable of lowering the salary bill," Llopis told El Larguero. "The only one who has agreed to reduce his card on his own accord has been Pique. The rest, not one."

Fair play, Gerard. The Spanish centre-back's reported selflessness will no doubt enhance his status as a legend among the club's fans.

Llopis also pointed the finger at Barcelona when speaking to fellow Spanish publication AS, where he labelled Messi's exit as a "simple cost-cutting exercise".

"Kicking Messi out is a simple cost-cutting exercise when nothing has been done to cut back in other areas such as with Umtiti, Coutinho or the sacred cows," Llopis added.

"Letting Matheus [Fernandes] go was easy enough, but rescinding the contracts of one of the sacred cows would have been a clear message to everyone, because as things stand, if there are no more wage cuts I don't think Memphis will be able to play on Sunday because he still hasn't been registered."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It's all fun and games at Barcelona right now...

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News