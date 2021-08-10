Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Contrary to reports, Lionel Messi did not fly to Paris on Monday.

Large groups of Paris Saint-Germain fans gathered outside Le Bourget airport in the French capital, as well as the Parc des Princes, to welcome the legendary former Barcelona forward.

Various journalists claimed Messi’s arrival in Paris was imminent but it later transpired that the 34-year-old was still at his home in Castelldefels.

At one point, Messi was spotted by journalists, who’d set up camp outside his house, walking around in his swim shorts.

Considering he’s one of the most famous people on the planet, it’s rather surprising that Messi’s home is so accessible.

Thiago Messi mocks fan who taunted his dad

Indeed, some fans who grouped outside the multi-million euro property on Monday were even able to communicate with one of Messi’s children.

A clip has gone viral on social media of one fan shouting: “Where is Messi? We are going to laugh at him.”

Thiago, 8, mocked the person by shouting back: "And I am going to laugh at your father."

Watch the clip here…

The comment from Messi’s eldest son sparked laughter from the other fans waiting outside their idol’s house.

It was a lovely moment to hear young Thiago sticking up for his dad.

Messi and his family heading to Paris?

Messi and his family are very settled in Barcelona and, by all accounts, don’t want to leave.

But Paris appears to be their next destination for at least the next two years.

Messi is expected to sign a two-year contract with PSG, who are desperate to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Could Messi still stay at Barcelona?

While some outlets are claiming that PSG is now a ‘done deal’ for Messi, it has been reported in Spain that Barcelona have made a dramatic last-minute offer to the world-class superstar.

This has subsequently been denied by sources inside Barcelona - per Guillem Balague - but that doesn’t necessarily mean the story from La Porteria is wide of the mark.

Until Messi is wearing a PSG shirt after signing his contract, expect a few more twists and turns with this ongoing saga.

