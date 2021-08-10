Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has revealed he would be open to a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, with the pair’s last fight taking place in 2015.

At the time, the two fighters were both undefeated, with Mayweather being the five-division world champion and Pacquiao the eight-division world champion.

The fight ended in defeat for the Filipino and extended Mayweather’s outstanding unbeaten record, which now stands at 50-0.

Pacquiao has since claimed that he was injured throughout the bout - which is probably why he’s so adamant to see a fight agreed and get his revenge.

When talking to TMZ Sports recently, the ‘PacMan’ was questioned on the topic of his rival and said: “I’m still active in boxing, he’s retired already, so I don’t know.”

He was then asked whether or not he would be open to a rematch with Mayweather, to which he answered: “Yes.”

Mayweather technically retired in 2017 after the record-breaking bout between himself and UFC star Conor McGregor, which he won in ten rounds, however he has made a return to the ring on two occasions since then.

In 2018, he fought featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and in June 2021, he faced up against YouTuber Logan Paul.

The fight, despite generating over one million pay-per-view buys, was heavily criticised throughout the boxing community; fans and fellow boxers questioned why Mayweather felt the need to pick up the gloves again to fight a YouTuber, whose boxing record before the fight stood at 0-1.

However, the fight went the full eight rounds with no winner being announced on the night.

Pacquiao was also quizzed on whether he would fight one of the Paul brother’s, Jake, and he laughed off the idea, saying:

No, I will not. I will not. I want to fight the best to add on to my legacy.

YouTuber-turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, currently has a boxing record of 3-0, with all wins coming by KO.

He has entered the ring against fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

His upcoming fight stands to be his biggest test yet, as he’ll face former UFC five-time Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29.

