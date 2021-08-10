The 10 Greatest Wins in Manny Pacquiao's Career

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao has had a truly remarkable career.

For over a quarter of a century, he has been stepping into the squared circle, fighting some of the biggest names in the sport of boxing.

Along the way, he has picked up some stunning wins but which have been his best. Here, we take a look back at Pacquiao's top 10 wins...

10. Lehlo Ledwaba (6th Round KO, June 23, 2001)

This was supposed to be a tough test for Pacquiao. Ledwaba had won the IBF super-bantamweight championship in 1999 and made five successful defences of the belt.

Instead, Pacquaio swatted him aside in his first ever fight in the US. The Filipino southpaw scored multiple knockdowns before forcing a stoppage inside the opening minute of the sixth round.

9. Timothy Bradley III (Unanimous Decision, April 9, 2016)

The fight to settle the Pacquiao-Bradley rivalry. The latter had been handed a hotly-disputed points win in 2012, before Pacquiao exacted revenge two years later.

Now, an outright winner had to be decided. Pacquiao was unable to end the contest inside the distance but he did send Bradley to the canvas twice to put the result of the bout beyond doubt.

This time there was no controversy, as Pacquiao was declared the rightful winner by wide margins on all three scorecards.

8. Erik Morales III (3rd Round KO, November 18, 2006)

As with Bradley, this was the decider in a trilogy of fights.

Morales had performed exceptionally to outpoint Pacquiao in their first meeting the previous year, while Pacquiao evened the score in January 2006 via a 10th round knockout.

10 months later, the pair were back in the ring again, only this time Pacquiao was in a rush to get the job done. He dominated from the outset and forced the referee to call a halt to proceedings with three seconds remaining of the third round.

7. Juan Manuel Marquez II (Split Decision, March 15, 2008)

This would have been higher up the list if the victory had been more decisive.

The Pacquiao-Marquez rivalry has become legendary, with the duo sharing the ring on no fewer than four occasions. Their first fight ended in a draw, so they did it all again in March 2008.

Pacquiao scored a knockdown in the third round, in a pulsating contest that went back and forth throughout. At the end of the 36 minutes of action, it was not completely clear who had won, but when the judges' verdicts were read out, Pacquiao was given the nod by the finest of margins.

6. Keith Thurman (Split Decision, July 20, 2019)

Taking on an undefeated boxer at the age of 40 might not seem like the smartest thing to do, but that's exactly what Pacquiao did in 2019.

Admittedly, Thurman had struggled with inactivity in the build-up to this fight. Still, Pacquiao was fighting someone 10 years his junior and it was going to take a remarkable effort for him to get the win.

Pacquiao stunned Thurman by knocking him down in the first round, and he went on to hurt the American to the body later in the contest. These eye-catching moments clearly caught the judges' eyes, as Pacquiao was handed the decision victory.

5. Miguel Cotto (12th Round KO, November 14, 2009)

Some may claim that this was not the best version of Cotto after he had suffered a damaging defeat to Antonio Margarito the previous year, but this was still mightily impressive from Pacquiao.

Taking on a naturally bigger man, Pacquiao did not take a backwards step, peppering Cotto's face with razor sharp punches at regular intervals.

The referee had finally seen enough in the final round, and waved the fight off to spare the Puerto Rican from any more punishment.

4. David Diaz (9th Round KO, June 28, 2008)

The fight that started a purple patch in Pacquiao's career.

Although he has always been difficult to beat, Pacquiao seemed almost unstoppable in 2008, and Diaz was left helpless on this particular evening.

Diaz was an accomplished fighter who had previously seen off Morales but he was made to look like an amateur by Pacquiao who hit him flurries of punches at will before the fight was mercifully stopped in the ninth round.

3. Ricky Hatton (2nd Round KO, May 2, 2009)

The knockout that everyone remembers.

Hatton had fallen short against Floyd Mayweather 17 months earlier but thousands of Brits still travelled to Las Vegas again hoping that he could get the better of Pacquiao this time. It turned into a nightmare fight for the Manchester brawler.

Pacquiao flew out of the blocks from the opening bell, knocking Hatton down twice in the first round. The second stanza was more even until with 10 seconds remaining, Pacquiao threw a lightning fast left hand which Hatton didn't see coming.

The shot connected bang on the chin and Hatton was left lying motionless on the canvas. A count wasn't necessary - it was over as soon as the punch landed.

2. Antonio Margarito (Unanimous Decision, November 13, 2010)

This fight deserves to be high on the list due to the number of disadvantages that Pacquiao faced entering the ring.

When it came to height, weight and reach, Margarito held the upper hand in all departments. Pacquiao was in the form of his life but he was going to need to be to overcome a man who towered over him at the weigh-in.

In the end, Pacquiao put on a boxing clinic. With his stunning footwork and hand speed on full display, he outclassed Margarito in almost every round. It was a minor miracle that the Mexican was still standing by the end, as Pacquiao dished out a one-sided beating.

1. Oscar De La Hoya (8th Round Retirement, December 6, 2008)

Heading into this bout, Pacquiao had secured victories over high-profile fighters such as Morales, Marquez and Marco Antonio Barrera but whether he was a household name yet was open for debate. After the De La Hoya performance, there was no doubt that he was a superstar.

It could be argued that De La Hoya was weight-drained for this fight, which some may use to discredit Pacquiao's win. Still, the previous year, De La Hoya had pushed Mayweather all the way, dropping a razor-thin majority decision. Many thought that Pacquiao was up against it before a punch was thrown.

On the night, there was only one man in the fight. It wasn't just that Pacquiao won, it was the manner of the victory. He beat De La Hoya to the punch in virtually every exchange in a controlled beatdown that lasted 24 minutes.

Ahead of the ninth round, De La Hoya accepted defeat, walking across the ring to embrace Pacquiao after a truly flawless boxing display from the Filipino icon.

