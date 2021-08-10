Goalkeepers With Most Premier League Clean Sheets Of All Time

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When it comes to winning a Premier League title, having a good goalkeeper is just is important as having a good attack.

From outstanding saves that get you off your feet as a fan, to the less impressive but more consistent performances, keeping a clean sheet comes in a variety of ways.

The likes of Petr Cech and Edwin van der Sar feature, but where do they rank in Premier League history?

Here, we take a look at the top 10 goalkeepers with the most Premier League clean sheets of all-time.

So, take a look down below!

10. Peter Schmeichel - 128

While his son, Kasper, might be grabbing the attention these days - he has 75 clean sheets in the Premier League - Peter Schmeichel's performances for Manchester United were key to the Old Trafford club's early domination of the Premier League.

In all seven of Schmeichel's seasons in the Premier League with Manchester United he kept double figures in clean sheets, his best season coming in 94/95, where he kept a remarkable 21 clean sheets in 32 games. As time goes on, Schmeichel's feats might be slightly forgotten about, but that is unfair as he was a very good goalie, as the numbers show.

7. Edwin van der Sar - 132

Another Manchester United legend, but van der Sar first shone in the Premier League at Fulham, where he kept 35 clean sheets in three seasons.

He took that impressive form to the next level at Old Trafford, particularly in season 08/09, where he kept 22 clean sheets in 33 games. That season van der Sar set a record of the most Premier League minutes without conceding a goal, as the goalkeeper kept 11 clean sheets in a row. His record eventually ended after 1,311 minutes. It will take a very good goalkeeper and defence to get anywhere near breaking van der Sar's record.

7. Tim Howard - 132

While Tim Howard had a spell at Manchester United, it was with Everton that the American shot stopper really made his name.

Howard did have 12 clean sheets in his most successful season at Old Trafford, but he managed to better or match that total six times in his years with Everton. Howard was very consistent for Everton, he had his second best clean sheet total - 16 - in his eighth season at the club. He even managed to score a goal for the Goodison club, in what was a very successful spell in Liverpool.

7. Brad Friedel - 132

Another American goalkeeper with 132 Premier League clean sheets, and Friedel, just like Tim Howard, also managed to score a Premier League goal!

Friedel managed to shine at three different Premier League clubs, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham. He kept double figures in clean sheets in three different seasons for Blackburn, two season at Villa and once for Spurs.

His best clean sheet record overall came in 05/06, where he kept 16 for Blackburn in 38 games, a decent return. Friedel deserves plenty of credit for managing to be so consistent for so many years, he kept double figures in clean sheets in 02/03 and nine years later.

6. Pepe Reina - 136

Reina, who is still playing at the age of 38 for Lazio, was a mainstay of the Liverpool side for eight seasons. In every single one of those seasons the Spanish goalkeeper kept double figures in clean sheets, which is a reflection on his ability and how good some of the defences he played with were.

Reina managed to keep 20 clean sheets in two seasons at Anfield, in seasons 05/06 and 08/09. Perhaps the only disappointment from his time with the Reds is that Liverpool didn't manage to win the league title, but on a personal level Reina was a stand-out performer.

5. Nigel Martyn - 137

Martyn's exploits might have been slightly forgotten about as he retired in 2006, but for many years he was one of the top Premier League goalkeepers.

After two seasons with double figures in clean sheets with Crystal Palace, Martyn moved to Leeds, where he was a mainstay for years.

Martyn kept double figures in clean sheets in seven seasons with Leeds, with his best Premier League performance coming in 96/97, where he kept 19 clean sheets in 37 games. After leaving Leeds, he kept double figures in clean sheets twice for Everton. A very consistent performer.

4. David Seaman - 141

It seems that sometimes David Seaman's penalty heroics in Euro 96 with England overshadows his club career, which is a tad unfair when you consider that he played for some legendary Arsenal sides.

Seaman kept double figures in clean sheets in nine Premier League seasons with Arsenal, his best season coming in 93/94 where he kept out the opposition an impressive 20 times in 39 games.

He was part of two Premier League winning sides with the North London club, keeping 13 and 10 clean sheets in seasons 97/98 and 01/02 respectively. He will be remembered as one of Arsenal's best performers.

3. Mark Schwarzer - 151

A man who kept clean sheets for four Premier League clubs, Schwarzer made himself a club hero at Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Schwarzer kept double figures in clean sheets three times for Middlesbrough, and he bettered that feat during his time with Fulham, with double figures in four seasons.

Even in his 40s, he was keeping clean sheets for Chelsea and Leicester, which shows how valued a player he was, that teams were willing to play him at an age where most players are retired.

2. David James - 169

A man of many clubs, James kept clean sheets for five different Premier League sides. James was a very consistent performer in the Premier League. He recorded 17 clean sheets in season 94/95 and managed 16 over 10 years later in season 07/08.

James' best spell was probably at Liverpool, where he kept double figures in clean sheets in five seasons, he managed double figures in two seasons at Aston Villa and Portsmouth. James deserves plenty of credit for being ranked so highly in the list.

1. Petr Cech - 202

The fact that Petr Cech is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history with over 200 clean sheets is testament to just how good a player he was.

In his first season with Chelsea, 04/05, Cech kept an incredible 24 clean sheets in 35 Premier League games. He never bettered that, but still managed to keep 18, 19 and 17 clean sheets in other seasons at Stamford Bridge. That is all the more remarkable when you consider the serious head injury he suffered in 2006.

Even when he left Chelsea, Cech was consistent, keeping double figures in clean sheets in three seasons at Arsenal. It is going to take an amazing goalkeeper to even come close to Cech's clean sheet record.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News