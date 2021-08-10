Rocket League Season 4 Theme: Wild West taking centre stage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League will head to the dusty realms of the Wild West for Season 4, the developers have confirmed.

Not only will a whole new arena be on offer to the gaming community - but new cars, Premium Rocket Pass and much more, as players prepare to saddle up and take the reins.

With 2v2 tournaments making an introduction to Rocket League, this will provide an all-new competitive edge for gamers to embark on as Psyonix, the game's developers, will be taking the virtual car-football series in a new direction.

While the excitement is building on social media and the game continuing to take the globe by storm, there is plenty more for players to get stuck into in Season 4.

Rocket League Season 4 Theme

Psyonix made the announcement on Rocket League's official website and revealed that Deadeye Canyon will be the new Arena for Season 4.

Along with this, Outlaw will be the latest car in the franchise and will be part of the new Rocket Pass along with 70+ tiers to unlock, which comes with XP boosts, Weekly and Season Challenges and free items.

This expansion will be welcomed by some gamers, especially with the issues some have had regarding joining mid-game on a losing team and then being penalised for leaving again, which Psyonix have detailed in their update notes.

While the developers will have attempted to improve the overall gaming experience, it will be interesting to see the overall reaction from the Rocket League community and whether these implementations will be approved.

