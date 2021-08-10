Tokyo Olympics: Russia brand rhythmic gymnastics judging a "disgrace"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov revealed he has lodged an official complaint with the International Gymnastics Federation over the officiating of the rhythmic gymnastics contest at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

ROC officials are furious about the 107.650 score given to Dina Averina during last week’s individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final. The three-time world champion finished with a silver medal after Israel’s Linoy Ashram clinched gold with 107.800 points.

The 22-year-old Ashram, the 2018 world all-around silver medallist, scored a 27.550 with the hoop, 28.300 with the ball, 28.650 with the clubs and 23.300 with the ribbon — despite dropping the apparatus.

Averina achieved a 27.200 with the hoop, 28.300 with the ball, 28.150 with the clubs and 24.00 with the ribbon. Alina Harnasko of Belarus was given the bronze medal after she scored 26.500, 27.500, 27.600 and 21.100.

Following the event, Averina revealed she was surprised she had not been awarded the gold medal.

"I don't feel that it was fair today and it was obvious from the very first apparatus when... I got a lower score, so I can't say that it was very fair," she said. "I can't spot any obvious mistake that I did. I was pretty consistent and clean compared to Linoy who lost the apparatus."

The result was historic. Ashram became the first Israeli woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal, while Russia missed out on a gold medal in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final for the first time since 1996.

Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation President Irina Viner-Usmanova blasted the rhythmic gymnastics judging, labelling it "a disgrace" and "egregiously unjust".

"It was simply a disgrace to rhythmic gymnastics," she told Russian state-controlled television network RT. "Enough, they got tired of Russia. And the judges decided to support this Israeli woman."

Pozdnyakov confirmed an official complaint had been lodged: "We have decided that we will not close our eyes to this situation. We are already preparing an official appeal to the FIG."

Despite the dramatic fall-out, Ashram revealed she was "proud" to represent Israel.

"This is history. I'm proud to represent Israel here, on the biggest stage in the world. It's like a dream, I think it's like I'm not here."

Russia competed as the ROC at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as punishment for a state-sponsored doping scheme. The team name and national anthem are banned from major sporting events until December next year.

The 335 athletes who represented the ROC at Tokyo 2020 are those who were able to prove they had not been involved at all in the doping scandal.

