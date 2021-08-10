Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With SummerSlam set to take place just next weekend, WWE put on another stacked episode of Monday Night Raw at the Amway Center last night.

Randy Orton capped off his night with a huge victory over AJ Styles and followed it up with a mysterious RKO to Riddle. Plus, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued a major warning to Goldberg, and Charlotte Flair established her dominance heading into SummerSlam!

Drew McIntyre def. Baron Corbin

At the request of Jinder Mahal, the increasingly downtrodden Baron Corbin exercised the quarterly brand-to-brand invitational to come over from SmackDown and take on Drew McIntyre in an attempt to turn around his luck.

The Scottish Warrior laid in a significant amount of punishment throughout the match and almost convinced Corbin he felt sorry for him. Almost was the key word, as McIntyre proceeded to nail Corbin with the Claymore to pick up the victory and send another stern message to Mahal.

Karrion Kross def. Jeff Hardy

After anticipating it for weeks, NXT Champion Karrion Kross finally got his rematch against “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy. Hardy brought the fight, but this time the vicious Kross proved to be too much as he made Hardy fall and pray by forcing him to submit to the Kross Jacket.

The closing bell wasn’t enough for the vicious NXT Champion, as he locked in another Kross Jacket on Hardy to further make a statement following the match.

Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop

Eva Marie led Doudrop to the ring to finally go toe-to-toe with Alexa Bliss, but Little Miss Bliss also had someone in her corner, and that someone was Lilly.

As the mental war raged, Doudrop eventually made eerie eye contact with the blissful doll, and the result was Lilly pulling off a mind-bending wink, confounding Doudrop to the point of defeat at the hands of Bliss.

United States Champion Sheamus def. Ricochet

Sheamus made sure The Miz & John Morrison stayed far away, as the United States Champion looked to bounce back in one-on-one action against Ricochet.

As a master of aerial offense, Ricochet gave it everything he had, including an incredible crossbody onto the announce table, but all it took was one big headbutt and a Brogue Kick from The Celtic Warrior to deliver Sheamus the victory.

The celebration would not last long for the United States Champion, as Damian Priest made his presence felt by sending Sheamus sailing over the top rope.

Damian Priest def. John Morrison

Damian Priest looked for another big win against John Morrison. America’s Moist Wanted just did not have enough in the tank, as Priest connected with the Reckoning to earn the victory.

The Archer of Infamy witnessed The Miz get up from his wheelchair and get out of dodge as quickly as he could after the match to the shock of the WWE Universe, but it wasn’t enough to deter his attention from his real focus: a United States Championship Match against Sheamus at SummerSlam, which The Celtic Warrior gladly accepted.

T-BAR def. Mustafa Ali

After Mansoor presented him with a custom jacket to make up for their loss last week, Mustafa Ali looked to teach his new partner a lesson by attempting to defeat an old one in T-BAR. Ali put up a strong fight, but the massive T-BAR showed his dominance and defeated the former RETRIBUTION leader with a devastating knee to the face.

Right after the match, MACE & T-BAR looked to deliver High Justice to Ali, but Mansoor made sure that didn’t happen by fighting off the formidable duo.

Bobby Lashley proclaimed that Goldberg is “done” at SummerSlam

MVP was quick to clarify that he did not intend any ill will towards Goldberg’s son, Gage, during their confrontation last week that led to a massive Spear from the WWE Hall of Famer.

But MVP and “The All Mighty” WWE Champion Bobby Lashley were very clear about their message to Gage, claiming that he should not watch what happens to his father courtesy of The All Mighty in the WWE Title Match at SummerSlam.

Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley ended in a no-contest

Riding high off her victory against Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Match, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. aimed for another huge win going against her other SummerSlam opponent, Rhea Ripley. What unfolded was an incredibly hard-hitting, back-and-forth match that was eventually interrupted by Flair, who unleashed a vicious attack on both competitors.

The Queen then took the opportunity to raise the Raw Women’s Championship high above her head, signifying that she intends to walk out of SummerSlam as a 12-time Women’s Champion.

Randy Orton def. AJ Styles

Randy Orton came back with a purpose, looking to reestablish his dominance as a solo competitor by putting RK-Bro behind him.

His target was AJ Styles, and as a grueling Raw main event ensued, a dejected Riddle emerged to try and win The Viper’s good graces back by jumping all over Omos and causing Styles to be distracted, which actually led to an incredible RKO and victory for Orton.

Following the bout, Orton initially showed appreciation for The Original Bro’s assistance with a heartwarming hug, only to drop Riddle with a swift RKO out of nowhere.

