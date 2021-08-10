Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC President Dana White recently revealed how he switched YouTuber Logan Paul’s seat at UFC 264 last month to avoid the star facing disruption and bother.

White has made his feelings towards the YouTube stars, Jake and Logan Paul, brutally clear in the past.

The pair have always been adamant to someday enter the Octagon for their own professional fights, which White has never allowed.

The Paul’s claim to have a background of MMA fighting, with footage showing they fought in high school, and have since gone on to make their professional boxing debuts, however the UFC president has always said no - and even joked that they’d be “murdered” if they were to ever fight in the UFC.

However, in a recent podcast episode with YouTubers the NELK Boys, White revealed that he felt the need to change Logan Paul’s seating location at the UFC 264 exhibition, he said:

“He bought a bunch of tickets to the fight, and the tickets he bought were not tickets he’d want to sit in.

“He was going to get smashed, so I put him over in another section.”

It appeared as though White moved Logan to the Billionaire’s Row, an area where the most major celebrities and important figures can have a front-row and stress-free seat for the fight, away from the rest of the audience.

When talking about White on his own podcast, Impaulsive, Logan addressed the bad blood between his brother and White, and insisted he had removed himself from the drama for now, he said:

“I’ve come out publicly and said I love Dana White, always have, always will. He’s a ruthless businessman, the head honcho, but I’m not sure how he feels about me.

"By default, my relationship with my brother will always take precedence but, if I can be cool with someone I will.”

Could Logan’s sweet-talking see him able to lure White to agree to that long-awaited UFC professional debut he dreams of?

