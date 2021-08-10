Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool and German manager Jurgen Klopp is practically fluent in English, but there are still times the language barrier occasionally gets in the way, with some equally hilarious results.

On Sunday, Andy Robertson picked up a knock which has ruled him out of Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich City.

The left-back was impressive against Osasuna before being forced off in the first half of the 3-1 win at Anfield.

And scans have subsequently revealed that the 27-year-old - who was sidelined by a hip injury towards the end of last year - has sustained minor ligament damage.

It is a further blow to Reds boss Klopp whose squad was badly hit by injuries and COVID-19 last season.

When asked if the plan was for Robertson to undergo a scan on Monday, Klopp replied via Twitter user @ThisIsMS2: "That's not plan B, that's plan A," much to the amusement of many Liverpool fans online.

@lfc_india95 wrote in reply: "English is such a funny language."

@JaneyLewins tweeted: "Lost in translation," followed by a laughing face emoji.

And a third fan added: "Ha! Perfect Monday material. All the best Robbo."

Klopp admitted: "We don’t know at the moment how serious it is.

"He got the ball, we saw it on the TV pictures, twisted his ankle. The pain has settled but we cannot say anything further.

"He will have further assessments tomorrow with a scan. Then we will know more."

1 of 12 What shirt number does Trent Alexander-Arnold wear for Liverpool? 3 66 5 4

He also told LFCTV: "Timeframe? Not really, but I think we got lucky with that.

"It could have been much worse. You saw the footage and it didn't look well but I think we got lucky.

"I am not sure before the international break or after, it is difficult in this situation, but too long.

"But yes, we have Kostas Tsimikas at the back, which is nice as well."

Transfer News LIVE: Willock to Newcastle, Southampton agree Armstrong fee

Klopp was also impressed by the performances of Kostas Tsimikas and Leighton Clarkson who he felt excelled against Club Atlético.

He added: "How Leighton Clarkson showed up when he came on!"

"He is not the tallest, but he has a big heart and played super football, so when he plays as a No.6 he can win challenges.

"He may not get up in the air, but he can play along the ground. I really liked it tonight.

"It was really good and how it should be. The last line defended well together, and the goals we scored were outstanding.

"We could have scored earlier, it was a super pass from Ibou to Taki which he couldn't finish off but then the next one he finished off.

"The second half was harder. I asked the boys to control it more, mix the rhythm and obviously it wasn't too easy to do. They tried and with all the changes, it got to rhythm, but it was good.

"Kostas showed up in pre-season and was good tonight and on top of that was needed anyway.

"So having a long pre-season together obviously helps and we can spend time on the training ground and we can work out some good ideas and I saw that tonight."

Breaking News: Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona? Find out the latest transfer gossip from The Football Terrace...

Read more: Bayern Munich interested in £117m-rated Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

News Now - Sport News