Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTube star says Tommy Fury doesn't have 'real fighter' qualities

Jake Paul has given his views on Tommy Fury and his boxing ability ahead of his clash with Tyron Woodley.

Fury will be fighting on the undercard for the event, with the Brit hoping to impress enough on the SHOWTIME PPV event to earn a big money fight against the YouTuber.

Despite the potentially massive fight for Fury, Paul has questioned whether he has the qualities of a 'real fighter.'

Speaking to Sky Sports, Paul would praise the social media presence of the former Love Island star but questions if he has what it takes for a major main event box office contest. He said: "If he can win [on August 29th], it's a massive fight.

"He comes from a legendary family name and background and the social media - I don't really know how he got famous. I think he did reality shows.

"It could potentially lead to a path where you see Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury."

Paul talks potential Fury fight

Paul would take a massive shot at Tyson Fury's brother, saying that he never really wanted to get into the boxing game, but he was forced to by family. He said: "This isn't sixth grade. This is the fight business; this is the boxing business.

"He boxes because he was told to do so by his dad. He doesn't have that real heart, that real fighter inside of him.

"He is doing this because it's something his brother did. It's something his dad did, and he sees it as a way to make some money. If we ever get into the ring, I'm going to expose him."

It remains to be seen if we will see Fury vs Paul at an upcoming SHOWTIME event. If Fury can secure an impressive win on the August 29th event, he will most likely be able to ensure a contest against Paul, should the YouTuber defeat Woodley.

The fight will cost fans a whopping $59.99 and will be streamed by US company Showtime Sports, who signed Paul earlier this year, with UK fans having to stay up until 4 am to watch the main event.

No British company is yet to acquire any broadcasting rights for the bout.

