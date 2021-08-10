Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that Sheamus will defend his United States Championship against Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

WWE confirmed the news with a statement on its website, writing:

At SummerSlam, United States Champion Sheamus will battle a very dangerous Damian Priest in an all-out brawl.

After capturing the United States Title, Sheamus has enjoyed a controversial reign that has included several attacks on his opponents before, during and after the bell. Once he suffered a broken nose, however, The Celtic Warrior returned to the ring with a face shield and now possesses the viciousness of a wounded animal.

Since joining the Raw roster, Priest has wasted no time making a splash on the competition. Most recently, The Archer of Infamy overcame Sheamus in the Championship Contender Match after ripping the face shield off the titleholder. When Sheamus attacked him from behind the following week, Priest added extra momentum by teaming with Ricochet to overcome Sheamus and John Morrison in tag team action.

Can Priest conquer the tough-as-nails United States Champion to claim his first title since emerging on the red brand? Find out at “Your Summer Vacation Destination,” SummerSlam, streaming Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8/7 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Sheamus won the United States Championship from Riddle at WrestleMania 37 in April, but due to injury, the Irishman has only defended his title once, against Humberto Carrillo on Raw last month.

This is not the only match confirmed for SummerSlam, with the following other matches set to take place at the pay-per-view next weekend in Las Vegas.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena - Universal Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg - WWE Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks - SmackDown Women's Championship

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

The Usos (c) vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Nikki A.S.H (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - Raw Women's Championship

You can watch SummerSlam live in the US on Peacock, and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

