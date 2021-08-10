Summoners War Promo Codes (August 2021)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

August is upon us and that means a bunch of brand new promo codes are available for players to get their hands on in Summoners War.

The action fantasy role-playing game is a big hit across the whole globe, and no doubt millions play on a daily basis.

Players team up as monsters to battle away in the Sky Arena, and this is just one of many mobile games that uses promo codes to add more content into the game.

The game, available on both Android and iOS, offers a bunch of free unlockable rewards for the community to access and if you are an avid player of the game, you should definitely be using these codes.

How to Redeem Summoners War Promo Codes on Both iOS and Android

Unlike a lot of mobile games, redeeming promo codes in Summoners War is different on iOS and Android.

On iOS (Apple devices like iPhones) it is very simple. All you have to do is click on a direct link which sends you to the game and redeems the promo codes. The direct link can be seen down below in the promo codes section.

On Android, it is still simple, but you just have to follow a few more steps to redeem the codes for the games.

To redeem the codes on Android, you have to:

Launch Summoners War on your device

Then tap on the Event button, (the pink gift box icon)

After this you scroll down to the bottom of the page

When at the bottom you simply click the button- “Enter your promo code here!”

Then you enter your promo code in the box

Tap on the red “Enter” button.

When this is done you code should be redeemed and you will get your rewards straight away

Summoners War Promo Codes For August 2021

Here are the latest Summoners War codes for this month:

SW2021AUG82: Fire Scroll x1

Throughout the month, more promo codes will become available to download and redeem. When they do, we will provide them for you right here.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News