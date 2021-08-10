Top 10 Fastest Goals in Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The start of a football match can be vital, with teams looking to get the upper hand right from the opening whistle.

A positive first few minutes can set the tempo for the rest of the game. There are also matches where it doesn't even take minutes for a side to get on top - it's a matter of seconds.

The Premier League began almost three decades ago, and there have been some lightning fast goals during this time.

Here, we reflect on the 10 quickest goals in Premier League history...

Enter GiveAway

10. Asmir Begovic - 13.64 seconds, Stoke vs Southampton (2013)

Shall we start with a bizarre goal by a goalkeeper? Go on then.

This game started at a frenetic pace, with Southampton attacking straight from the kick-off, only for Stoke to win the ball back before playing it to Begovic.

The Bosnian shot-stopper was being closed down quickly, so smashed a first-time clearance up the pitch. It seemed fairly innocuous until the camera shot showed Artur Boruc completely misjudging the flight of the ball at the other end.

With a heavy wind blowing around the Britannia Stadium, Boruc was left helpless as the ball bounced once and flew over his head into the net. Remarkable.

9. James Beattie - 13.52 seconds, Chelsea vs Southampton (2004)

August 2004 was the start of Jose Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea, when the team was ridiculously tough to break down. They would go on to concede just 15 league goals all season, and they started the campaign with three consecutive clean sheets.

Then, Beattie rocked up at Stamford Bridge and threatened to ruin the party. A loose pass from Joe Cole gave the ball to Beattie but with the ball still bouncing and none of his teammates around to help him, the England striker still had plenty to do.

He made it look easy, though. With one swing of his right boot he clipped an exquisite volley past Petr Cech and into the top corner of the net.

8. Kevin Nolan - 13.48 seconds, Blackburn vs Bolton (2004)

A Lancashire derby that could have hardly started any more dramatically.

During the mid 2000s, Kevin Davies and Kevin Nolan formed an excellent partnership at Bolton, and that helped the team gain a very early lead in this game.

A long, hopeful ball forwards looked to be a lost cause but Davies chased it all the way to the byline, and managed to get a toe to it to put the ball back into the danger area. In came Nolan, who without breaking stride fired his shot into the roof of the net.

7. Chris Sutton - 12.94 seconds, Everton vs Blackburn (1995)

As much as Davies and Nolan were a formidable duo in the 2000s, Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton were even better a decade earlier for Blackburn.

With Kenny Dalglish's men chasing an unlikely Premier League title win, they got off to the perfect start in this clash against Everton at Goodison Park, and it was all thanks to the combination play of Shearer and Sutton.

From a long ball up to the edge of the penalty area, the latter won the first header, Shearer got ahead of his man to knock the ball back to his strike partner, and Sutton did the rest, chesting the ball down before drilling the ball home with his weaker left foot. Outstanding play from the two centre forwards.

6. Dwight Yorke - 12.16 seconds, Coventry vs Aston Villa (1995)

This was just too easy.

From the kick-off, a clipped ball down the right flank found Ian Taylor in acres of space. The winger had time to pick his head up to look for a target in the penalty box.

Like all good strikers, Yorke was available between the penalty spot and the six yard box. Taylor swung in a cross which was begging to be attacked, and Yorke did just that, firing home a bullet header from close range. Coventry had not even touched the ball before they were picking it up out of their own net.

5. Mark Viduka - 11.90 seconds, Charlton vs Leeds (2001)

Leeds would go on to make the semi-finals of the Champions League later this season, but they did not have to produce anything special to score this goal. It was handed to them on a plate by some woeful Charlton defending.

Ian Harte's long-range pass seemed optimistic at best but Alan Smith out-jumped two defenders to head the ball into the path of the completely unmarked Viduka.

The Australian had the time to take one touch to get the ball out of his feet prior to calmly placing his shot past the outstretched reach of the goalkeeper.

4. Christian Eriksen - 10.54 seconds, Tottenham vs Man United (2018)

A game where Manchester United were caught napping.

Jan Vertonghen's long ball was flicked on by Harry Kane, falling into the path of Dele Alli who had spotted that Christian Eriksen had not been tracked at all. Alli produced a clever flick, teeing up the danish midfielder for the simplest of finishes.

He could hardly believe his luck, as David de Gea was left rooted to the spot wondering where his defence had gone.

3. Alan Shearer - 10.52 seconds, Newcastle vs Man City (2003)

Not the best of the 260 Premier League goals that Shearer scored in his career but it was certainly the fastest.

When the ball was played back to Manchester City goalkeeper Carlo Nash, it seemed that there was no danger whatsoever. One heavy touch from Nash, though, and Shearer was on the scene in a flash.

The former England captain closed down Nash quickly and blocked his attempted clearance, with the ball landing fortuitously at his feet for him to tap into an empty net. Shearer wheeled away to perform his famous celebration, as a smile appeared on his face suggesting that he could hardly believe his luck.

1 of 20 Steven Gerrard was sent off against United in 2015 after how long? 13 seconds 38 seconds 1 min, 13 seconds 2 mins, 5 seconds

2. Ledley King - 9.82 seconds, Bradford vs Tottenham (2000)

A record that stood for over 18 years.

Looking back it seems quite strange that King took the kick-off in this game given that he spent most of his career as a centre-back. Still, after getting proceedings underway, he decided to keep trotting forwards and the ball landed in his path.

Picking the ball up 30 yards from goal, he moved forwards with a couple of touches and then tried his luck from long range. It appeared to be a fairly standard effort but a wicked deflection saw the ball curve beyond the flat-footed goalkeeper and into the bottom corner. A

1. Shane Long - 7.69 seconds, Watford vs Southampton (2019)

Shane Long has always drawn plaudits for his never-say-die attitude, as the Irish forward works his socks off every week for his team. In this match in April 2019, it paid off in record-breaking fashion.

He charged straight from the kick-off to close a Watford defender down, and blocked his long ball forwards, before recomposing himself to turn through on goal.

With the goalkeeper rushing out, Long produced a delightful finish, calmly dinking the ball over him and into the net.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News