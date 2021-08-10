Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass: What we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 may have only been recently introduced to the gaming community, but there is no harm in looking ahead to what is on the horizon.

The handheld version of the hugely popular first-person shooter, developed by TiMi Studio Group, has been a huge success. The free-to-play military action game, like titles such as Fortnite and PUBG, has been made available with various seasons and updates.

While the mobile gaming market is becoming increasingly competitive, with the likes of Apex Legends and Valorant set to join them in the coming months, CoD Mobile has been forced to step up its game.

With players thoroughly enjoying Season 6 currently, we fully expect TiMi to pull this off, as they have done previously. That being said, there will be a lot to look forward to as far as Season 7 is concerned.

Lock and load! Here is everything that we know so far regarding CoD Mobile's Season 7 Battle Pass:

CoD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass

At this moment, it is not known what will be included in Season 7's Battle Pass. Typically, leaks appear online weeks before the new content is released to the public officially.

Nevertheless, we will scour the world wide web to ensure that you are kept up to date regarding what is to come from CoD Mobile.

We will update this article as soon as we have more information in due course - so stay tuned!

