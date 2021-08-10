Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last Saturday, Barcelona and Spain star Pedri played his 73rd game of the 2020/21 season.

The 18-year-old started in the final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics versus Brazil, a game in which La Roja were eventually defeated 2-1 in extra-time.

It was heartbreak for Pedri and the rest of the Spain team, but while he didn't get his hands on a gold medal, the past year or so has still been an incredible period of time for the teenage sensation.

The former Las Palmas midfielder is now one of the first names on Ronald Koeman's team sheet at Barcelona and a key man in Luis Enrique's Spain setup.

Pedri started every single game at Euro 2020, while he featured in 52 matches for his club during the 2020/21 season.

When an 18-year-old has a workload like that in football, you know they're a special talent and that's exactly what he is.

And as well as being supremely gifted, Pedri is very committed to the cause for Barcelona - perhaps a little too committed.

Why do we say that? Because a report from Spanish journalist Pol Alonso claims that the silky midfielder has refused Ronald Koeman's offer of a prolonged holiday in order to join up with the Blaugrana on Thursday.

The Barcelona manager supposedly told Pedri he could take a vacation until August 18th, but the player is determined to show his dedication to the Catalan club by returning as early as possible.

Part of the reason why he is so eager to do so is because Barcelona were not overly happy about him playing for Spain at the Olympics Games in Tokyo.

But regardless of that, you have to hand it to Pedri for displaying unwavering loyalty to the club during what's been a rather tumultuous few days at Camp Nou.

Given Barcelona's current situation, you wouldn't bet against Koeman naming the midfielder in his squad for the team's first La Liga game of the 2021/22 season versus Real Sociedad on Sunday.

