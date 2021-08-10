Top 10 Players With Most Assists In Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Usually it is the goal scorers that gain most of the attention in the Premier League, but those who create the chances shouldn't be forgotten about.

For a team to be successful in the Premier League, they will need to score goals, and more often than not the assist makers will play a key role in that.

Nine of the 10 players that feature on this list went on to win the Premier League, and the one that missed out came very close on two occasions to winning the title, which shows how important the men that set up the goals can be.

Here, we take a look at the players who have recorded the most assists in Premier League history, which features some of the best attackers to ever play in the English top flight over the last 30 years.

(Please note that this list was compiled prior to the 2021/22 Premier League season. We will update the stats accordingly)

10. Kevin De Bruyne - 78 Assists

De Bruyne has been sensational for Manchester City since he joined the club in 2015. In four of his six seasons with City he has recorded double figures in assists. The best total so far came in season 19/20, where he contributed a remarkable 20 assists.

If it hadn't been for injury, the Belgian would be further up the list already, as he was limited to only two assists in season 18/19. But he will be looking to add to this tally in the upcoming season.

If he is able to replicate the form he has shown since coming to England, De Bruyne could end up with over 90 assists in total by the end of season 21/22.

9. David Beckham - 80 Assists

David Beckham was a stand-out performer for Manchester United in the period which they dominated the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson. The midfielder won six titles, and his assists were key to that success.

Beckham had double figures in assists in three of his nine seasons at Old Trafford, his best total was 15 in season 99/00, as he helped United to another league title. Beckham eventually moved on from Manchester in 2003 to join Real Madrid, but the part he played in United's success shouldn't be forgotten about.

8. James Milner - 85 Assists

The three-time Premier League title winner has been playing in the English top flight since 2002, when he broke into the Leeds team as a teenager.

He might have only reached double figures in assists twice in his Premier League career, but his longevity shows that he has more than earned his place on the list.

Milner has been a key man for five different Premier League clubs, and he will no doubt be involved with Liverpool on a regular basis this season as he looks to help the Anfield side win back the title.

7. Steven Gerrard - 92 Assists

The only player on the list not to win the Premier League title, although he did come very close on at least two occasions, Gerrard was a colossus for Liverpool for years in the Premier League.

Gerrard recorded double figures in assists on three occasions, his best season coming in 13/14 with 15, as the Reds just failed to win the league title. Gerrard's longevity as a player was remarkable, and he managed to record at least five assists in 12 Premier League seasons. He will likely go down as one of the best players never to win the league.

6. David Silva - 93 Assists

The four-time Premier League winner had a dominant decade at Manchester City, as he helped the blue-half of Manchester to the sort of success their city rivals at Old Trafford had previously enjoyed in the league.

In his 10 years at City, Silva reached double figures in assists seven times, which shows just how consistent a player he was. His best season came in 11/12, where his 17 assists helped City to a first Premier League title.

Silva is still playing at 35-years-old for Real Sociedad, but it will be his performances for Manchester City that he is most remembered for.

5. Dennis Bergkamp - 94 Assists

Bergkamp was an integral part of the Arsenal side which won three league titles in the late 90s and early 00s. He might be remembered more of the spectacular goals he scored, but as the numbers show he wasn't a slouch in the assist department either.

In his 11 years with the North London club, Bergkamp reached double figures in assists three times, his best figures were 16 in 98/99.

Interestingly, he was limited to just seven assists during the 03/04 invincible season, which perhaps shows that was a team effort more than anything.

4. Frank Lampard - 102 Assists

It is understandable if people think of Lampard mostly as a goal scorer, but the fact that he managed to contribute over 100 assists in the Premier League shows just how good a player he was.

Lampard hit double figures in assists four times in his Premier League career, and in one season, 04/05, he ended up with more assists - 16 - than goals - 13 - as he helped the Blues to their First Premier League title. With his goal scoring and assist record Lampard has to be considered one of the greatest Premier League players ever.

3. Wayne Rooney - 103 Assists

Another player like Frank Lampard who might be thought of a goal scorer, Rooney's assist contributions helped Manchester United to another period of Premier League dominance.

Rooney reached double figures in assists five times in his United career as he won five league titles. In United's title winning season of 07/08, he contributed 13 assists and 12 goals, the only time the assists outnumbered the goals in a Premier League season.

Rooney's attacking qualities were a key part of the United title winning sides of the late 00s and early 10s, and he will likely go down in history as one of the best attackers of the Premier League era.

2. Cesc Fabregas - 111 Assists

The Spanish international deserve praise for contributing numerous assists to two Premier League sides, as he played an integral part for Arsenal then Chelsea.

During his time at Arsenal, Fabregas earned double figures in assists for four seasons in a row, with a remarkable 20 coming in season 07/08.

After a spell in Barcelona, Fabregas returned to London this time with Chelsea, and he picked up where he left off, contributing 19 assists in season 14/15. With numbers like that, Fabregas has to be considered as one of the Premier League's greatest ever playmakers.

1. Ryan Giggs - 162 Assists

The former Manchester United winger was a key man at Old Trafford for over 20 years. He played in 22 Premier League seasons and managed to contribute at least one assist in every one of them.

Giggs reached double figures in assists on seven occasions, with his best number coming in 09/10, towards the end of his career, where he contributed 12 assists. It will take a very special player indeed to break Giggs' Premier League record.

