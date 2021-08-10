Warzone Season 5: TimTheTatman mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
Timothy John “TimTheTatman” Betar is a full-time Twitch streamer and content creator; he is one of the biggest influencers in the Call of Duty: Warzone scene.
Since he began streaming on Twitch back in 2012, the social media star has amassed over 6.5 million followers since then.
TimTheTatman's Twitch status is now as a major variety channel, with the full-time gamer broadcasting the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft.
Here are the full settings that TimTheTatman uses in Warzone, including which monitor, mouse and settings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- Mouse - RAZER DeathAdder V2
- DPI - 800
- Polling Rate - 1000
- Mouse Sensitivity - 3.93
- eDPI - 3144
- Vertical Sens Multiplier - 1.00
- ADS Mouse Sensitivity - Relative
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) - 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) - 1.00
- ADS Sens Transition Timing - Gradual
- Monitor Distance Coefficient - 1.33
- Invert Mouse Look - Disabled
- Mouse Acceleration - 0.00
- Mouse Filtering - 0.00
- Mouse Smoothing - Disabled
Keyboard Bindings
- Keyboard - RAZER HUNTSMAN ELITE
- Use - E
- Jump/Stand/Mantle - Space
- Crouch/Slide - –
- Prone - L-Ctrl
- Change Stance/Slide - C
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim - L Shift
- Reload - R
- Weapon Mount - Z
- Alternate Fire - B
- Melee/Finishing Move - V
- Use Lethal Equipment - G
- Use Tactical Equipment - Q
- Use Field Upgrade - X
- Use Armor Plate - 4
TimTheTatman Video Settings
- Monitor - LG 27GN750-B
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate - 144.001
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Render Resolution - 100
- Aspect Ratio - Automatic
- V-Sync - Disabled
- Custom Frame Limit - Unlimited
- Display Gamma - 2.4 (BT1886)
Graphics Quality
- Card - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- Streaming Quality - Normal
- Texture Resolution - Low
- Texture Filtering Anisotropic - Low
- Particle Quality - Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays - Enabled
- Tessellation - Near
- On-Demand Texture Streaming - Enabled
Shadow and Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution - Low
- Cache Spot Shadows - Enabled
- Cache Sun Shadows - Enabled
- Particle Lighting - Low
- DirectX Raytracing - Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion - Both
- Screen Space Reflection (SSR) - Low
Post Processing Effects
- Filmic Strength - 0.00
- NVIDIA DLSS - Disabled
- Anti-Aliasing - SMAA 1X
- Depth of Field - Disabled
- World Motion Blur - Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur - Disabled
- Film Grain - 0.00
- Dynamic Resolution - Disabled
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
