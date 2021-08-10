Warzone Season 5: TimTheTatman mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Timothy John “TimTheTatman” Betar is a full-time Twitch streamer and content creator; he is one of the biggest influencers in the Call of Duty: Warzone scene.

Since he began streaming on Twitch back in 2012, the social media star has amassed over 6.5 million followers since then.

TimTheTatman's Twitch status is now as a major variety channel, with the full-time gamer broadcasting the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft.

Here are the full settings that TimTheTatman uses in Warzone, including which monitor, mouse and settings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

Mouse - RAZER DeathAdder V2

DPI - 800

Polling Rate - 1000

Mouse Sensitivity - 3.93

eDPI - 3144

Vertical Sens Multiplier - 1.00

ADS Mouse Sensitivity - Relative

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) - 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) - 1.00

ADS Sens Transition Timing - Gradual

Monitor Distance Coefficient - 1.33

Invert Mouse Look - Disabled

Mouse Acceleration - 0.00

Mouse Filtering - 0.00

Mouse Smoothing - Disabled

Keyboard Bindings

Keyboard - RAZER HUNTSMAN ELITE

Use - E

Jump/Stand/Mantle - Space

Crouch/Slide - –

Prone - L-Ctrl

Change Stance/Slide - C

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim - L Shift

Reload - R

Weapon Mount - Z

Alternate Fire - B

Melee/Finishing Move - V

Use Lethal Equipment - G

Use Tactical Equipment - Q

Use Field Upgrade - X

Use Armor Plate - 4

TimTheTatman Video Settings

Monitor - LG 27GN750-B

Display Mode - Fullscreen

Refresh Rate - 144.001

Resolution - 1920×1080

Render Resolution - 100

Aspect Ratio - Automatic

V-Sync - Disabled

Custom Frame Limit - Unlimited

Display Gamma - 2.4 (BT1886)

Graphics Quality

Card - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

Streaming Quality - Normal

Texture Resolution - Low

Texture Filtering Anisotropic - Low

Particle Quality - Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays - Enabled

Tessellation - Near

On-Demand Texture Streaming - Enabled

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution - Low

Cache Spot Shadows - Enabled

Cache Sun Shadows - Enabled

Particle Lighting - Low

DirectX Raytracing - Disabled

Ambient Occlusion - Both

Screen Space Reflection (SSR) - Low

Post Processing Effects

Filmic Strength - 0.00

NVIDIA DLSS - Disabled

Anti-Aliasing - SMAA 1X

Depth of Field - Disabled

World Motion Blur - Disabled

Weapon Motion Blur - Disabled

Film Grain - 0.00

Dynamic Resolution - Disabled

