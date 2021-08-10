Warzone Season 5: TimTheTatman mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Here's the settings for Warzone streamer TimTheTatman

Timothy John “TimTheTatman” Betar is a full-time Twitch streamer and content creator; he is one of the biggest influencers in the Call of Duty: Warzone scene.

Since he began streaming on Twitch back in 2012, the social media star has amassed over 6.5 million followers since then.

TimTheTatman's Twitch status is now as a major variety channel, with the full-time gamer broadcasting the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft.

Here are the full settings that TimTheTatman uses in Warzone, including which monitor, mouse and settings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

  • Mouse - RAZER DeathAdder V2
  • DPI - 800
  • Polling Rate - 1000
  • Mouse Sensitivity - 3.93
  • eDPI - 3144
  • Vertical Sens Multiplier - 1.00
  • ADS Mouse Sensitivity - Relative
  • ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) - 1.00
  • ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) - 1.00
  • ADS Sens Transition Timing - Gradual
  • Monitor Distance Coefficient - 1.33
  • Invert Mouse Look - Disabled
  • Mouse Acceleration - 0.00
  • Mouse Filtering - 0.00
  • Mouse Smoothing - Disabled

Keyboard Bindings

  • Keyboard - RAZER HUNTSMAN ELITE
  • Use - E
  • Jump/Stand/Mantle - Space
  • Crouch/Slide - –
  • Prone - L-Ctrl
  • Change Stance/Slide - C
  • Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim - L Shift
  • Reload - R
  • Weapon Mount - Z 
  • Alternate Fire - B
  • Melee/Finishing Move - V
  • Use Lethal Equipment - G
  • Use Tactical Equipment - Q
  • Use Field Upgrade - X
  • Use Armor Plate - 4

TimTheTatman Video Settings

  • Monitor - LG 27GN750-B
  • Display Mode - Fullscreen
  • Refresh Rate - 144.001 
  • Resolution - 1920×1080
  • Render Resolution - 100
  • Aspect Ratio - Automatic
  • V-Sync - Disabled
  • Custom Frame Limit - Unlimited
  • Display Gamma - 2.4 (BT1886)

Graphics Quality

  • Card - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
  • Streaming Quality - Normal
  • Texture Resolution - Low
  • Texture Filtering Anisotropic - Low
  • Particle Quality - Low
  • Bullet Impacts & Sprays - Enabled
  • Tessellation - Near
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming - Enabled

Shadow and Lighting

  • Shadow Map Resolution - Low
  • Cache Spot Shadows - Enabled
  • Cache Sun Shadows - Enabled
  • Particle Lighting - Low
  • DirectX Raytracing - Disabled
  • Ambient Occlusion - Both
  • Screen Space Reflection (SSR) - Low

Post Processing Effects

  • Filmic Strength - 0.00
  • NVIDIA DLSS - Disabled
  • Anti-Aliasing - SMAA 1X
  • Depth of Field - Disabled
  • World Motion Blur - Disabled
  • Weapon Motion Blur - Disabled
  • Film Grain - 0.00
  • Dynamic Resolution - Disabled

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

