Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was a busy night for John Cena as Monday Night Raw went off the air, as the multi-time WWE Champion helped reunite RK-Bro, and then teamed with Damian Priest.

John Cena may not have appeared on the actual broadcast, but the Hollywood megastar was at the Amway Center for Monday Night Raw last night, and did appear for the live crowd after the show.

Raw ended last night with a returning Randy Orton hitting an RKO onto Riddle, and after the show, Cena helped to reunite the tag team partners, suggesting we haven't seen the end of RK-Bro on WWE television.

That was not all, as after his segment with Riddle and Randy Orton, John Cena teamed with former NXT star Damian Priest to take on Jinder Mahal and Veer in tag team competition.

This is not the first time that John Cena has competed after Raw went off the air, as the former WWE Champion teamed with Riddle to take on T-BAR and MACE after the July 26 show.

It was a big night for Damian Priest too, as it was confirmed that the Raw star will be challenging Sheamus for the United States Championship at SummerSlam next weekend.

John Cena is also set to be in action at the marquee pay-per-view next week, as he goes one-on-one with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in what will probably be the biggest match WWE puts on this year.

News Now - Sport News