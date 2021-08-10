Is Call of Duty Vanguard coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard has been heavily rumoured to be the next edition in line for Activision's hugely successful first-person shooter.

It wouldn't be a new chapter in the COD franchise without a number of leaks being released. Not just about Vanguard, but also in relation to Warzone which is set to celebrate its big launch.

Read more: Warzone Season 5: Dataminers reveal explosion will provoke WW2 map shake-up

While Vanguard is expected to be officially announced by Activision Blizzard over the coming weeks, questions are starting to be asked regarding whether last-gen players that play PS4 and Xbox One consoles will be included in the latest title.

With the introduction of next-gen platforms PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S last year, the developers are looking to up their game to complement the hugely impressive system capabilities of the new consoles. Not just from a visual perspective, but also provide equally as enthralling gameplay.

Of course, not all of these implementations can be made available for the PS4 and Xbox One. But nevertheless, they will be equally as excited to get their hands on the latest CoD title, which is set in the World War II era - similar to the two World of War games that were previously released.

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Vanguard PS4 and Xbox One?

The good news for those players is that yes, CoD Vanguard will be available for PS4 and Xbox One. This was confirmed in a recent earnings call that was transcribed by The Motley Fool.

Daniel Alegre, the president and COO of Activision Blizzard, said: "Our teams remain hard at work on the next new premium Call of Duty release, planned for the fourth quarter.

"From a setting that our fans know and love, to an incredible amount of content in development, including an extensive live ops schedule, we believe this release will be incredibly well-received.

"In addition to launching a great, seamless experience for both current and next-gen console players, we are focused on continuing to integrate Warzone and engage our direct relationship with our player base through even deeper content integrations between the premium and free experiences and substantial innovations coming within Warzone itself."

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News